IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Why are West Indies players wearing black armbands?

The West Indies cricket team is donning black armbands in the first One-Day international match against India on Thursday at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. This gesture serves as a heartfelt tribute to the late Raphick Jumadeen, a distinguished cricketer hailing from Trinidad & Tobago, who also represented the West Indies.

The West Indies Cricket Board has officially confirmed this information on the social media platform Twitter.

“The #MenInMaroon are wearing black arm bands today to acknowledge the passing of former Trinidad & Tobago & WI cricketer Raphick,” the tweet stated.

Jumadeen, a talented left-arm spinner, showcased his skills in 12 Test matches for the West Indies from 1972 to 1979. Throughout his career, he managed to secure an impressive total of 29 international wickets, along with an astounding 347 First-Class scalps and 21 List-A wickets.

In the thrilling encounter between India and their opponents, India won the toss and made the strategic decision to bowl first. This match holds special significance as it marks the ODI debut of the promising Mukesh Kumar, who will be representing the men-in-blue.

