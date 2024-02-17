'When his intent is....': Anil Kumble's honest take on Shubman Gill after unbeaten 65-run knock in Rajkot Test

Former India captain Anil Kumble has commended the talented batsman Shubman Gill and encouraged him to maintain his aggressive style of play. This comes after India significantly increased their lead in the second innings on Day 3 of the Rajkot Test against England.

Gill, who has faced some criticism for his batting approach in recent matches, remains unbeaten on 65 runs on Day 3 and appears to be on track for his second century in the ongoing five-match Test series against England. Kumble emphasized the importance of Gill maintaining composure and lauded his performance during the second innings of the Rajkot Test.

"I think Shubman Gill, when his intent is aggressive, I think he's a much better player. He's looking to score runs and that's the way he plays. But when he gets subdued that's when his feet doesn't move and then he goes hard at the ball. But today it was a fantastic," Kumble said while speaking on the broadcast.

"We saw two senior pros taking India to safety in the first innings. Rohit Sharma and Jadeja. And in the second innings, these two young players certainly put India ahead of England," said Kumble.

In the ongoing series, Gill has not been in great form, scoring only 226 runs from five innings. He will be expected to fill the void left by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who retired hurt. Gill's brilliant knock of 104 in the second innings laid a solid foundation for India on Day 3.

England, starting the day at 207/2, suffered an early blow with the dismissal of Ben Duckett for 153 in the first session. Captain Root (18) and Jonny Bairstow (0) also fell cheaply. India began Day 3 without Ashwin, who withdrew from the match due to personal reasons. In the second session, India bowled out England for 319, with the visitors adding just 112 runs to their overnight total. Mohammed Siraj took four wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with two wickets each for India.

