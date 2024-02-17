Twitter
Headlines

'Jaldi toh mangao ball yaar': Rohit Sharma conversation with teammates caught on stump mic, video goes viral

Jammu: Flying drones, other aerial devices temporarily banned ahead of PM Modi's visit

Gippy Grewal explains why Punjabi actioners underperform as compared to comedies: 'Sabse bada panga yeh hai ki...'

'When his intent is....': Anil Kumble's honest take on Shubman Gill after unbeaten 65-run knock in Rajkot Test

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's bahu Shloka Ambani dazzles in pastel lehenga at Anant-Radhika's lagan lakhvanu

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Jaldi toh mangao ball yaar': Rohit Sharma conversation with teammates caught on stump mic, video goes viral

Gippy Grewal explains why Punjabi actioners underperform as compared to comedies: 'Sabse bada panga yeh hai ki...'

What is dermatomyositis? The rare disease that claimed life of 19-year-old Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar

9 scientists who revolutionised our understanding of the world

IPL 2024: 7 star cricketers who played in all 16 editions

10 foods for migraine relief

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Gaurav Tiwari Death Mystery : From Commercial Pilot To India's First Paranormal Investigator

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

Gippy Grewal explains why Punjabi actioners underperform as compared to comedies: 'Sabse bada panga yeh hai ki...'

'I cannot...': Suhani Bhatnagar's Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim reacts to her demise

Rajkumar Santoshi sentenced to 2 years jail, fined Rs 2 crore by Jamnagar court; read to know why

HomeCricket

Cricket

'When his intent is....': Anil Kumble's honest take on Shubman Gill after unbeaten 65-run knock in Rajkot Test

Gill, who has faced some criticism for his batting approach in recent matches, remains unbeaten on 65 runs on Day 3.

article-main

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 10:23 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Former India captain Anil Kumble has commended the talented batsman Shubman Gill and encouraged him to maintain his aggressive style of play. This comes after India significantly increased their lead in the second innings on Day 3 of the Rajkot Test against England. 

Gill, who has faced some criticism for his batting approach in recent matches, remains unbeaten on 65 runs on Day 3 and appears to be on track for his second century in the ongoing five-match Test series against England. Kumble emphasized the importance of Gill maintaining composure and lauded his performance during the second innings of the Rajkot Test.

"I think Shubman Gill, when his intent is aggressive, I think he's a much better player. He's looking to score runs and that's the way he plays. But when he gets subdued that's when his feet doesn't move and then he goes hard at the ball. But today it was a fantastic," Kumble said while speaking on the broadcast.

"We saw two senior pros taking India to safety in the first innings. Rohit Sharma and Jadeja. And in the second innings, these two young players certainly put India ahead of England," said Kumble.

In the ongoing series, Gill has not been in great form, scoring only 226 runs from five innings. He will be expected to fill the void left by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who retired hurt. Gill's brilliant knock of 104 in the second innings laid a solid foundation for India on Day 3.

England, starting the day at 207/2, suffered an early blow with the dismissal of Ben Duckett for 153 in the first session. Captain Root (18) and Jonny Bairstow (0) also fell cheaply. India began Day 3 without Ashwin, who withdrew from the match due to personal reasons. In the second session, India bowled out England for 319, with the visitors adding just 112 runs to their overnight total. Mohammed Siraj took four wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with two wickets each for India.

Also Read| Cheteshwar Pujara responds to India snub with another stunning Ranji Trophy ton

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Saree-clad woman's sizzling dance to Haryanvi song wows internet, watch

Who Is Shahjahan Sheikh? TMC leader and ‘Bhai’ behind Sandeshkhali violence, accused by BJP for sexual abuse

Bharat Bandh today: What’s open, what’s closed, check full list here

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ben Duckett's century takes England to 207/2 at stumps on Day 2, trail by 238 runs

Dunki OTT release: When, where to watch Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's film

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE