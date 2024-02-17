Cheteshwar Pujara responds to India snub with another stunning Ranji Trophy ton

Cheteshwar Pujara's impressive innings of 108 off 105 balls included 12 fours and a six, with a batting average of 102.86.

Renowned Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara once again displayed his exceptional talent during the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2023-24. Pujara achieved yet another century in Saurashtra's final Elite Group A match against Manipur at Sanosara Cricket Ground A in Rajkot on Saturday, February 17.

This remarkable feat marked Pujara's third century of the current Ranji Trophy season and his 63rd century in his illustrious first-class cricket career. The 35-year-old achieved this milestone by scoring a century in just 102 balls against Manipur in Rajkot.

Pujara entered the crease when Saurashtra was at 293/4 after Arpit Vasavada's dismissal. He then went on to form a remarkable 231-run partnership with Prerak Mankad, guiding Saurashtra past the 500-run mark in the first innings.

Cheteshwar Pujara's impressive innings of 108 off 105 balls included 12 fours and a six, with a batting average of 102.86 before being dismissed by Ronald Longjam at 524/5.

63RD FIRST CLASS CENTURY...!!!



Yet another Cheteshwar Pujara masterclass in the Ranji Trophy - a hundred in just 102 balls with 10 fours and a six. pic.twitter.com/dOgvfvVuOv — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 17, 2024

Cheteshwar Pujara has been delivering outstanding performances in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, showcasing his determination to earn a spot back in the national team. Despite his impressive form, Pujara was notably absent from the India squad for the recent Test series against West Indies, South Africa, and England.

Pujara's last appearance in Test cricket was during the World Test Championship Final against Australia in July 2023. Following that match, he was dropped from the team due to inconsistencies in his performances.

Currently, Cheteshwar Pujara is leading the run-scoring charts for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season. He has accumulated 781 runs, which includes three centuries and two fifties, at an impressive average of 78.1 in 11 innings so far.

Also Read| IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill take India to 196/2 at stumps on Day 3, lead by 322 runs