What is 'Electra' Stumps, the new addition to the Big Bash League?

Headlines

'Not done yet': CM Siddaramaiah clarifies on removal of Hijab ban in Karnataka

12th Fail OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's sleeper hit

Meet Jay Kishore Pradhan, ex-banker who cracked NEET exam at 64

Meet IAS Officer who lost father at 5, grew up in orphanage, began working at 10 as cleaner; didn't crack UPSC exam

Delhi NCR: Schools may switch to online classes due to GRAP 3 restrictions

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

12th Fail OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's sleeper hit

Meet Jay Kishore Pradhan, ex-banker who cracked NEET exam at 64

Delhi NCR: Schools may switch to online classes due to GRAP 3 restrictions

10 highest run getters in ODIs in 2023

5 RCB players to win IPL with both Mumbai Indians and CSK

Famous businessmen who came from Pakistan after Independence

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

12th Fail OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's sleeper hit

Ishq Jaisa Kuch: Hrithik-Deepika's sizzling chemistry, Vishal-Shekhar's music from Fighter's song impress fans

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki set to see big jump on weekend due to strong word of mouth: Trade analysts

HomeCricket

Cricket

What is 'Electra' Stumps, the new addition to the Big Bash League?

The Big Bash League (BBL) has introduced the brand new feature of 'Electra Stumps'.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 04:43 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a captivating development, Australia's T20 competition, the Big Bash League (BBL), has introduced a fascinating addition known as the "Electra Stumps". These unique stumps, previously utilized in the Women's BBL, made their debut in the Big Bash League during the thrilling match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, December 22.

During the introduction of the Electra Stumps, former Australian batsman Mark Waugh enthusiastically described these vibrant stumps as a delightful "Christmas gift" for both fans and cricketers alike.

The Electra Stumps offer a captivating array of five distinct colors. These stumps illuminate with a vibrant display of colors, each representing a specific outcome that occurs during a game. The colors signify various events such as dismissals, fours or sixes, a no ball, and the change of overs.

When a wicket falls, all three stumps will flash red and then ignite. In the case of a no-ball, the stumps turn red and there will be a scrolling white color. At the end of an over, the stumps will display scrolling blue and purple colors. Additionally, for a four, the electrifying stumps will flash various colors, while for a six, there will be a captivating display of colorful scrolling.

Cricket Australia introduced the electric stumps during the 41st match of the Women's BBL, where the Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers faced off at the North Sydney Oval. The Australian board has been recognized for several innovations in T20 cricket. In 2018, the men's BBL pioneered the use of flashing bails, a concept that has gained popularity in other countries too.

READ| Rohit, Kohli and Bumrah return, 12 players out: Full list and injury updates for South Africa v India Tests

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Year Ender 2023: Major natural disasters that took place this year

Mumbai Police impose Section 144 till Jan 18, drones and gliders banned

What is 'Electra' Stumps, the new addition to the Big Bash League?

Nine MLAs to take oath as Chhattisgarh Cabinet Minister today

Meet man who leads company of $ 2.3 billion turnover group, son of Indian billionaire, fitness enthusiast

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE