What is 'Electra' Stumps, the new addition to the Big Bash League?

The Big Bash League (BBL) has introduced the brand new feature of 'Electra Stumps'.

In a captivating development, Australia's T20 competition, the Big Bash League (BBL), has introduced a fascinating addition known as the "Electra Stumps". These unique stumps, previously utilized in the Women's BBL, made their debut in the Big Bash League during the thrilling match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, December 22.

During the introduction of the Electra Stumps, former Australian batsman Mark Waugh enthusiastically described these vibrant stumps as a delightful "Christmas gift" for both fans and cricketers alike.

For the first time in the BBL...



The electra stumps are on show #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/A6KTcKg7Yg — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 22, 2023

The Electra Stumps offer a captivating array of five distinct colors. These stumps illuminate with a vibrant display of colors, each representing a specific outcome that occurs during a game. The colors signify various events such as dismissals, fours or sixes, a no ball, and the change of overs.

When a wicket falls, all three stumps will flash red and then ignite. In the case of a no-ball, the stumps turn red and there will be a scrolling white color. At the end of an over, the stumps will display scrolling blue and purple colors. Additionally, for a four, the electrifying stumps will flash various colors, while for a six, there will be a captivating display of colorful scrolling.

Cricket Australia introduced the electric stumps during the 41st match of the Women's BBL, where the Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers faced off at the North Sydney Oval. The Australian board has been recognized for several innovations in T20 cricket. In 2018, the men's BBL pioneered the use of flashing bails, a concept that has gained popularity in other countries too.

READ| Rohit, Kohli and Bumrah return, 12 players out: Full list and injury updates for South Africa v India Tests