Twitter
Headlines

IND vs AUS, U19 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch India vs Australia final live?

West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph who became Australia's nightmare, gets his maiden IPL contract with....

Major takeaways from the special counsel's report on US President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents

Meet world's richest woman who has lost Rs 57276 crore in a single day, still has massive net worth of…

Mrunal Thakur recalls getting body shamed, being called ‘village girl’: ‘Somebody told me I am not…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AUS, U19 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch India vs Australia final live?

West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph who became Australia's nightmare, gets his maiden IPL contract with....

Major takeaways from the special counsel's report on US President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents

Warning signs and symptoms of iron deficiency anemia

10 foods that boost metabolism naturally

10 south films that are remakes of Bollywood hits 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Mrunal Thakur recalls getting body shamed, being called ‘village girl’: ‘Somebody told me I am not…’

Not Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, but these actors were Shankar's original choices for Enthiran

Mithun Chakraborty son Mimoh shares health update after news of actor's hospitalisation

HomeCricket

Cricket

West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph who became Australia's nightmare, gets his maiden IPL contract with....

The speedster was recently at the forefront during West Indies’ Test win at the Gabba.

article-main

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 07:23 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shamar Joseph, the West Indies hero in their incredible victory against Australia in the second Test, is poised to make his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have secured Joseph's services for the upcoming 2024 season, where he will replace England's Mark Wood in the squad.

The IPL has officially announced a personnel change within the squad on their official website.

“Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) named Shamar Joseph as replacement for pacer Mark Wood for the upcoming edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024,” the statement read.

“Joseph will join LSG for INR 3 Crore. The speedster was recently at the forefront during West Indies’ Test win at the Gabba. He picked 7 wickets in the 2nd innings to script a historic win in Australia for West Indies. This will be Joseph's first stint in the IPL.”

The 24-year-old Joseph made his debut in the first Test of the two-match series. However, it was in the second Test that he delivered a performance that will be remembered for years to come. Joseph ran through the Australian batting order with an exceptional spell (11.5-0-68-7), leading the Windies to a thrilling eight-run victory at the Gabba, a venue known for being a stronghold for the hosts.

Joseph's achievement is particularly remarkable considering his recent past as a security guard and his perseverance through a toe injury. In fact, the bowler had to withdraw from his International League T20 (ILT20) stint due to the injury.

During the final day of the Test, Joseph hobbled off the field after being struck by a searing yorker from Mitchell Starc in the West Indies' second innings. Despite the injury, Joseph returned to the field and bowled brilliantly, flattening Australia for 207 and securing a memorable win for the West Indies.

Also Read| Meet Akash Deep, 27-year-old RCB pace sensation to earn maiden India Test call-up for England series

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Game's gone too long...': Former Australia star proposes major rule change for ODI cricket

SC takes cognisance of women inmates getting pregnant in West Bengal jails; seeks report

Government tables white paper on Indian economy in Rajya Sabha

Farmers' protest: Police lift traffic diversions from Noida to Greater Noida Expressway; check details

Big blow to INDIA Bloc: Arvind Kejriwal says AAP to contest all Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE