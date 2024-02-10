West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph who became Australia's nightmare, gets his maiden IPL contract with....

The speedster was recently at the forefront during West Indies’ Test win at the Gabba.

Shamar Joseph, the West Indies hero in their incredible victory against Australia in the second Test, is poised to make his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have secured Joseph's services for the upcoming 2024 season, where he will replace England's Mark Wood in the squad.

The IPL has officially announced a personnel change within the squad on their official website.

“Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) named Shamar Joseph as replacement for pacer Mark Wood for the upcoming edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024,” the statement read.

“Joseph will join LSG for INR 3 Crore. The speedster was recently at the forefront during West Indies’ Test win at the Gabba. He picked 7 wickets in the 2nd innings to script a historic win in Australia for West Indies. This will be Joseph's first stint in the IPL.”

The 24-year-old Joseph made his debut in the first Test of the two-match series. However, it was in the second Test that he delivered a performance that will be remembered for years to come. Joseph ran through the Australian batting order with an exceptional spell (11.5-0-68-7), leading the Windies to a thrilling eight-run victory at the Gabba, a venue known for being a stronghold for the hosts.

Joseph's achievement is particularly remarkable considering his recent past as a security guard and his perseverance through a toe injury. In fact, the bowler had to withdraw from his International League T20 (ILT20) stint due to the injury.

During the final day of the Test, Joseph hobbled off the field after being struck by a searing yorker from Mitchell Starc in the West Indies' second innings. Despite the injury, Joseph returned to the field and bowled brilliantly, flattening Australia for 207 and securing a memorable win for the West Indies.

