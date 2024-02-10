Meet Akash Deep, 27-year-old RCB pace sensation to earn maiden India Test call-up for England series

Twitter
Headlines

IND vs AUS, U19 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch India vs Australia final live?

West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph who became Australia's nightmare, gets his maiden IPL contract with....

Major takeaways from the special counsel's report on US President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents

Meet world's richest woman who has lost Rs 57276 crore in a single day, still has massive net worth of…

Mrunal Thakur recalls getting body shamed, being called ‘village girl’: ‘Somebody told me I am not…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AUS, U19 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch India vs Australia final live?

West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph who became Australia's nightmare, gets his maiden IPL contract with....

Major takeaways from the special counsel's report on US President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents

Warning signs and symptoms of iron deficiency anemia

10 foods that boost metabolism naturally

10 south films that are remakes of Bollywood hits 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Mrunal Thakur recalls getting body shamed, being called ‘village girl’: ‘Somebody told me I am not…’

Not Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, but these actors were Shankar's original choices for Enthiran

Mithun Chakraborty son Mimoh, wife Yogita Bali share health update after actor gets hospitalised: ‘His sugar levels...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Meet Akash Deep, 27-year-old RCB pace sensation to earn maiden India Test call-up for England series

The 27-year-old recently showcased his skills for India A in the unofficial Tests against England Lions.

article-main

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 05:13 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India announced their squad for the final three Tests against England on Saturday, which includes Bengal pacer Akash Deep. The 27-year-old recently showcased his skills for India A in the unofficial Tests against England Lions, where he impressed the selectors by taking an impressive 13 wickets.

Akash Deep, born on December 15, 1996, hails from Dehri town in the Rotas district of Bihar. Despite facing initial discouragement from his father, he harbored a strong passion for cricket from a young age. In pursuit of his dreams, he made the decision to leave his hometown in 2010 and move to Bengal, where his uncle provided the necessary support to nurture his cricketing ambitions.

Determined to succeed, Akash Deep enrolled himself in a local academy. However, tragedy struck when his father and elder brother passed away within a short span of time, leaving him devastated.

"My father had a stroke and then he passed away after a brief struggle with paralysis three years ago. Two months after his death, my older brother passed away. He had common cold, fever. It hadn't come down for a few days, and we went to a doctor, who didn't diagnose his problem properly."

"We had to go to Banaras (Varanasi) for treatment, and he died on the way. I was emotionally and mentally down. There was no money in the house, I had my mother to take care of," he told ESPN Cricinfo in an interview in 2020.

Despite experiencing personal losses, Akash Deep remained determined to pursue his cricketing dreams and returned to Bengal. His talent caught the attention of coaches at the U-23 level, leading to his inclusion in the Ranji Trophy squad. Akash Deep made his debut against Andhra at Eden Gardens in December 2019. That same year, he also played his first List A match against Gujarat in Jaipur in September and made his T20 debut against Maharashtra in Indore in March.

Akash Deep played a crucial role in the Bengal team's journey to the finals of the Ranji Trophy in both 2020 and 2023, although they unfortunately lost to Saurashtra on both occasions.

In his impressive career of 29 First-class matches, Akash Deep has taken a total of 103 wickets, with his best figures being 6 for 60. He showcased his skills while representing India A in a three-match unofficial Test series against England Lions, where he took an impressive 13 wickets.

In the 2022 IPL auction, Akash Deep was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 20 lakh. During that season of the tournament, he showcased his talent by taking seven wickets in six matches.

During his inaugural season, Akash managed to leave skipper Faf du Plessis in awe of his remarkable speed, following an intense IPL match.

“DK (Karthik) was really good but I was impressed the most with Akash Deep. He was excellent with the new ball, bowled very good hard lengths,” he said in a video shared by RCB on Twitter.

“I was surprised by his pace as well. It is very pleasing for us to have young fast bowlers stepping up,” Faf du Plessis added.

India's squad for last 3 Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul*, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep

Also Read| 'Fit enough to practice but.....': Former India star's indirect dig at Ishan Kishan

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Man robs 40 iPhones worth Rs 40 lakh from Apple store in daylight , video goes viral

Watch: Massive traffic jam on Delhi-Noida border amid farmers' protest

Viral video: Man who went missing 2 decades ago returns to mother as 'monk'

White House calls special counsel report on US President Joe Biden's memory 'wrong', VP Kamala Harris says...

Biggest box office flop lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss lost job, director went into hiding, star had no film for years

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE