'Fit enough to practice but.....': Former India star's indirect dig at Ishan Kishan

There has been significant speculation surrounding Ishan's absence from international cricket.

Team India's young wicketkeeper-batsman, Ishan Kishan, has been absent from action since November of last year. He left India's tour of South Africa midway, reportedly due to mental fatigue. Despite a Cricbuzz report suggesting that he has started training with Hardik and Krunal Pandya in Baroda, Ishan has not returned to competitive play.

There has been significant speculation surrounding Ishan's absence from international cricket. Initially, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid stated that the young player requested a break, and the team respected his decision. Dravid mentioned that Ishan could make a comeback after participating in some first-class matches. However, Dravid recently deviated from his statement, indicating that he did not necessarily mean domestic cricket.

As confusion continues to surround Ishan's absence, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has questioned the young player's absence from cricketing action. Without directly mentioning Ishan, Pathan expressed his perplexity at a player being unavailable for domestic matches despite returning to training.

“Finding it perplexing how someone can be fit enough to practice but not play domestic cricket. How does this even make sense?” Pathan wrote on his official X handle.

Finding it perplexing how someone can be fit enough to practice but not play domestic cricket. How does this even make sense? — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 10, 2024

Considering KS Bharat's underwhelming performance with the bat in the ongoing series against England, India could have greatly benefited from the inclusion of Ishan Kishan, had the young player been available. Unfortunately, Rishabh Pant, who is still recuperating from injuries sustained in a car accident in December 2022, has not fully regained his fitness yet.

In addition to KS Bharat, Dhruv Jurel is also part of the squad for the remaining three Tests against the English team.

"We are in touch with him; it is not that we have not been in touch. He has not yet started playing right, so at the moment, it is not something we can consider. Because you know, maybe he is not ready. He decides when he wants to be ready. We have got options with Rishabh injured and stuff. I am sure the selectors will weigh all options,” Dravid said about Ishan Kishan following India's win in the second Test in Visakhapatnam.

Ishan made his Test debut last year during India's tour of the West Indies, where he played in both matches of the series.

Also Read| IND vs ENG: BCCI announces squad for remaining 3 Tests; KL Rahul, Jadeja return