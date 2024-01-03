Headlines

EPFO extends deadline by 5 months for employers to upload details of those opting higher pension

DNA TV Show: Why hasn't Centre implemented CAA despite passing it four years back?

Nupur Shikhare's wedding attire of baniyan and shorts sparks angry reactions: 'Nothing cool, it's an insult to everyone'

Would be great if Nitish Kumar is made INDIA bloc convenor: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: 23 wickets fall, India lead by 36 runs at stumps on Day 1 in Cape Town

Watch: Virat Kohli’s reaction to ‘Ram Siya Ram’ song during SA vs IND 2nd Test goes viral

The incident took place in the 16th over of the match when Keshav Maharaj came out to bat.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 06:00 PM IST

South Africa recorded their lowest ever home total against India, managing only 55 runs at Cape Town's Newlands Stadium. Stand-in captain Dean Elgar, in his farewell match, won the toss and chose to bat first.

Unfortunately for South Africa, the decision did not work in their favor. On the other hand, the Indian players were overjoyed and relished every moment on the field during the first session of day one. Meanwhile, a video of Virat Kohli's reaction to the 'Ram Siya Ram' song played during the match has taken the internet by storm.

The incident took place in the 16th over of the match when Keshav Maharaj came out to bat. It has become a customary practice that whenever Maharaj walks to the crease, the DJ plays the 'Ram Siya Ram' bhajan. As Keshav made his way towards the pitch, the camera zoomed in on Virat Kohli, who mimicked pulling a bowstring and even folded his hands with a smile on his face. 

Here is the video capturing Virat's priceless reaction.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj delivered an outstanding performance, tearing through the South African batting line-up with a sensational six-wicket haul. His remarkable display led India to bowl out the home side for a mere 55 runs during the opening day of the second and final Test on Wednesday.

Siraj demonstrated exceptional control, conceding only 15 runs from his nine overs. His relentless pace and accuracy forced the South African batters into a complete surrender on a pitch that favored fast bowlers.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 55 all out in 23.2 overs (Kyle Verreynne 15; Mohammed Siraj 6/15).

READ| SA vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa register their lowest Test score against India after being bowled out for 55 runs

