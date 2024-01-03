Headlines

Cricket

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa register their lowest Test score against India after being bowled out for 55 runs

The Proteas were bowled out for a mere 55 runs in their first innings, managing to last only 23.2 overs.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 03:47 PM IST

X/ @BCCI
South Africa suffered a major setback on Wednesday, during the opening day of the second Test at Newlands in Cape Town as they registered their lowest team total against India in Test matches.

The Proteas were bowled out for a mere 55 runs in their first innings, managing to last only 23.2 overs. This dismal performance surpassed the previous record held by New Zealand, who were dismissed for 62 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in December 2021.

The primary architect of South Africa's downfall was Mohammed Siraj, who wreaked havoc by claiming an impressive 6/15. This outstanding display of bowling marked Siraj's best figures in an innings in Test cricket. Additionally, Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar contributed to the team's success by taking two wickets each.

