Watch Video: Pakistan cricket expert tries to hit wife on-air, internet calls him 'frustrated husband'

Pakistani cricket expert Mohsin Ali could be seen trying to hit his wife as she tried to intervene on YouTube Live.

Pakistan's cricket has once again found itself in the spotlight, but this time, the focus is on one of its experts, Mohsin Ali, who has become the center of discussion for all the wrong reasons. During a live cricket debate on a YouTube channel from his home, Mohsin Ali lost his temper and was captured on camera attempting to physically harm his wife, leading to a wave of embarrassment and criticism.

The video of this shocking incident involving the Pakistani cricket expert has quickly gone viral on social media, with reports suggesting that it occurred recently. The anchor of the show, Rizwan Haider, was taken aback when the live debate took an unexpected turn.

In the footage, Mohsin Ali is seen engaging in a discussion from his home when a woman's voice is heard from behind him. Reacting to the disturbance, Ali turns back abruptly and appears to attack. Despite the on-camera altercation, the anchor, Rizwan Haider, manages to regain composure and continues with the discussion.

Remarkably, Mohsin Ali shows no visible remorse on his face even after the shocking incident. In a second video, he defends himself, stating that he has been married for 31 years and emphasizing his respect not only for his wife but for every woman in his family. The aftermath of this incident has seen the video go viral, exposing Mohsin Ali to widespread public criticism on social media.

The incident has triggered a mix of reactions, with people expressing both condemnation and support for the cricket expert. The future consequences of such actions remain uncertain, but the video has undeniably stirred a significant response from the public.