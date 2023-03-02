Watch: Umesh Yadav sends stump flying with blazing fast delivery during India vs Australia 3rd Test

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

India began Day 2 of the third Test between India and Australia on the back foot as Peter Handscomb and Cameron Green handled the Indian bowlers adeptly. The two batters added 40 runs for the fifth wicket and seemed poised to propel Australia over 200. However, R Ashwin thwarted their plans with a stunning loopy delivery. The veteran off-spinner got Handscomb caught at forward short leg as Shreyas Iyer snagged a sharp catch.

But it was Umesh Yadav who impressed in the morning with his impeccable control and pace. After Ashwin trapped Handscomb, Yadav wasted no time in sending back Cameron Green, trapping the Australian all-rounder LBW with a stunning incoming delivery. In his next over, Yadav outdid himself, bowling an absolute peach of a delivery to stun Mitchell Starc.

As the Australian newcomer stepped up to the crease, Umesh unleashed a length delivery from the wide of the crease. Starc attempted to play for the angle, but the ball veered off course and flew past the batter's outside edge, crashing into the off-stump and sending it flying.

Combined with three wickets from Yadav and wickets from Ravichandran Ashwin, India bowled out Australia for a mere 197 runs in their first inning.

