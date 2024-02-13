Watch: Spinner's unbelievable ball stuns batter, takes internet by storm

In a recent clash between Kuwait Nationals and SBS CC in the KCC T20 Challengers Cup 2024, a spinner delivered a sensational ball that has taken the internet by storm. Social media users are branding it as the latest 'ball of the century.' The ball, pitching outside the off-stump, enticed the batter into attempting a massive slop sweep over mid-wicket.

via Kuwait Cricket pic.twitter.com/Nx44HdMah6 Thats So Village @ThatsSoVillage February 11, 2024

However, the delivery sharply turned, smashing into the stumps and leaving the batter bewildered. This extraordinary moment has swiftly gained attention on social media, drawing comparisons to Shane Warne's iconic delivery that dismissed England's Mike Gatting in June 1993. Even international cricketers have joined the conversation, and the video has become a viral sensation.

In other cricket news, Australia continued its dominance in major cricket events, securing a convincing 79-run victory over India in the Under-19 World Cup final at Willowmoore Park in South Africa. The Australian senior men's team previously won the world Test Championship and Cricket World Cup in 2023, triumphing over India in both finals. The Australian women's team holds the current titles of 50-overs and T20 World Cup champions.

The final on Sunday between the tournament's only unbeaten teams turned out to be surprisingly one-sided. Australia, choosing to bat after winning the toss, posted 253 for seven in their 50 overs. Harjas Singh's strong innings of 55 showcased a solid batting performance.

Despite India's strong batting leading up to the final, they faltered at 122 for eight against Australia's pace bowling attack. Opening batsman Adarsh Singh's 47 was the only standout performance in the top order. Murugan Abhishek's 42 led some lower-order resistance before the five-time champions were bowled out for 174.

Fast bowler Mahli Beardman, with three wickets for 15 runs, was named the man of the match, while off-spinner Raf MacMillan claimed three for 41.