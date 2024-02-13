Twitter
Headlines

Watch: Woman 'washes' naan under running water before eating it, viral video sparks online debate

Watch: Spinner's unbelievable ball stuns batter, takes internet by storm

Who was Mallika Rajput? Kangana Ranaut's co-star who has died under suspicious circumstances

Meet Aman Natt, the founder of unique education platforms, earning in millions now

Meet Prakriti Joshi, hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, her whopping salary is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Woman 'washes' naan under running water before eating it, viral video sparks online debate

Watch: Spinner's unbelievable ball stuns batter, takes internet by storm

Who was Mallika Rajput? Kangana Ranaut's co-star who has died under suspicious circumstances

6 South Indian fish recipes best for dinner

8 yoga asanas for healthy heart

Benefits of cashew nuts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

Who was Mallika Rajput? Kangana Ranaut's co-star who has died under suspicious circumstances

Not Juhi Chawla, this actress was Yash Chopra's first choice for Darr with Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol

Mahira Khan breaks silence on pregnancy rumours and reports of her exit from Netflix show

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Spinner's unbelievable ball stuns batter, takes internet by storm

In a recent clash between Kuwait Nationals and SBS CC in the KCC T20 Challengers Cup 2024, a spinner delivered a sensational ball that has taken the internet by storm.

article-main

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 07:18 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a recent clash between Kuwait Nationals and SBS CC in the KCC T20 Challengers Cup 2024, a spinner delivered a sensational ball that has taken the internet by storm. Social media users are branding it as the latest 'ball of the century.' The ball, pitching outside the off-stump, enticed the batter into attempting a massive slop sweep over mid-wicket.

However, the delivery sharply turned, smashing into the stumps and leaving the batter bewildered. This extraordinary moment has swiftly gained attention on social media, drawing comparisons to Shane Warne's iconic delivery that dismissed England's Mike Gatting in June 1993. Even international cricketers have joined the conversation, and the video has become a viral sensation.

In other cricket news, Australia continued its dominance in major cricket events, securing a convincing 79-run victory over India in the Under-19 World Cup final at Willowmoore Park in South Africa. The Australian senior men's team previously won the world Test Championship and Cricket World Cup in 2023, triumphing over India in both finals. The Australian women's team holds the current titles of 50-overs and T20 World Cup champions.

The final on Sunday between the tournament's only unbeaten teams turned out to be surprisingly one-sided. Australia, choosing to bat after winning the toss, posted 253 for seven in their 50 overs. Harjas Singh's strong innings of 55 showcased a solid batting performance.

Despite India's strong batting leading up to the final, they faltered at 122 for eight against Australia's pace bowling attack. Opening batsman Adarsh Singh's 47 was the only standout performance in the top order. Murugan Abhishek's 42 led some lower-order resistance before the five-time champions were bowled out for 174.

Fast bowler Mahli Beardman, with three wickets for 15 runs, was named the man of the match, while off-spinner Raf MacMillan claimed three for 41.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 2: Shahid, Kriti’s film sees 40% growth, mints Rs 9.50 crore

Meet woman who designed lounge area of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, she is married to...

Weather update: IMD predicts rains in these states on Feb 13-14, check full forecast here

This is world's most haunted place, village disappeared in just 1 day, now ghosts live in...

Viral video: Indian woman wears 'lehenga' as she walks through London streets, netizens call her 'runaway bride', watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE