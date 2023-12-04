Watch: Shadab Khan's unusual exit after injury during National T20 Cup, fans ask 'koi stretcher nahi hai'

Shadab Khan, who bowled two overs and conceded just seven runs, picked up the injury after stepping on the ball while fielding.

During a National T20 Cup match between Rawalpindi and Sialkot, Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan faced an injury scare while fielding on Sunday. The Islamabad captain, Shadab, was taken off the field in a peculiar manner that caught attention. A viral video captured Shadab being carried on his teammate's back, prompting fans to question the lack of basic facilities in the stadium. The incident occurred at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex in Karachi.

The injury happened when Shadab, who had bowled two economical overs, stepped on the ball while fielding. Physios attended to him, wrapping an ice pack on his left ankle for assessment.

People are being used as stretchers in Pakistan to carry injured Shadab Khan pic.twitter.com/pXAPnAeUD4 Kriti Singh @kritiitweets December 3, 2023

Are we in 1980 How are they taking Shadab Khan off the field Koi stretcher nahin hay kya @TheRealPCB ke pas UBL Complex bhi Karachi mein haySukkur mein toh nahin #NationalT20 pic.twitter.com/u7RciMIVqr Farid Khan @FaridKhan December 3, 2023

Addressing the situation, Islamabad United, Shadab's Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, provided an update, stating, "@76Shadabkhan was bowling brilliantly in the National T20 Cup, conceding only 7 in 2 overs before he was taken off the field. He twisted his ankle while fielding; however, initial reports suggest it is nothing serious."

Shadab Khan's last appearance for Pakistan was during the ODI World Cup held in India from August 5 to November 19. Unfortunately, Pakistan did not qualify for the semi-finals, and Shadab, serving as Babar Azam's deputy, had a below-par performance. Notably, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chose Shaheen Afridi over Shadab as the new captain of the T20I team, overlooking him despite his World Cup experience.