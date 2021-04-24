Trending#

lockdown

COVID-19 vaccine

Assembly Elections

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket


Watch: Riyan Parag's 'mock selfie' celebration goes viral, Twitterati go crazy

Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag is keeping everyone entertained through his antics on the field, whether it's his unique bowling action or celebrations.


Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia

Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia during the 'mock selfie' celebration against KKR | Photo: BCCI / IPL

Share

Written By

Edited By

Anshul Gupta

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Apr 24, 2021, 11:11 PM IST

Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia are leaving no stone unturned to entertain their and Rajasthan Royals' fans on the field and now on Saturday the former came up with a new style of celebrations as soon as he grabbed his first catch of the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021.

Parag, who last year took the centre stage with his state Assam's local Bihu dance in Dubai against the Sunrisers Hyderabad after he took his side to an improbable win, came up with a new celebration style of a 'mock selfie'. 

KKR batsman Rahul Tripathi hit a Mustafizur Rahman delivery hit straight to Riyan Parag on the leg side. after taking the catch, Rahul Tewatia came up to him to congratulate him for the catch but Parag interrupted his wish and asked him to pose in front of a fake phone, which was the ball as if they were taking a selfie.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

And, it wasn't the first time as Parag took a catch of Pat Cummins and he ran to Tewatia this time and both posed again for a mock selfie. The netizens couldn't control their laughter and reacted to Parag's unique celebrations.

Here are some of the reactions: