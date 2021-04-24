Watch: Riyan Parag's 'mock selfie' celebration goes viral, Twitterati go crazy

Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia are leaving no stone unturned to entertain their and Rajasthan Royals' fans on the field and now on Saturday the former came up with a new style of celebrations as soon as he grabbed his first catch of the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021.

Parag, who last year took the centre stage with his state Assam's local Bihu dance in Dubai against the Sunrisers Hyderabad after he took his side to an improbable win, came up with a new celebration style of a 'mock selfie'.

KKR batsman Rahul Tripathi hit a Mustafizur Rahman delivery hit straight to Riyan Parag on the leg side. after taking the catch, Rahul Tewatia came up to him to congratulate him for the catch but Parag interrupted his wish and asked him to pose in front of a fake phone, which was the ball as if they were taking a selfie.

And, it wasn't the first time as Parag took a catch of Pat Cummins and he ran to Tewatia this time and both posed again for a mock selfie. The netizens couldn't control their laughter and reacted to Parag's unique celebrations.

Here are some of the reactions:

You just can't hate Riyan Parag - he is just a great character. pic.twitter.com/AvzZhRqfd4 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 24, 2021

Earlier Ravindra Jadeja 's calling celebration and now Riyan Parag doing selfie celebration after taking the catch is something new . #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/DOLgE06GtU — Papsee Tannu ( TAX CHOR ) (@Ch__utiyahain) April 24, 2021

Riyan Parag is too cool. It's offensive to be this good at batting, this chilled out, this young. — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) April 24, 2021

Forget the fall of wickets and sixes, show only Riyan Parag in the highlights — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 24, 2021