Watch: Pakistan team doctor reveals Mohammad Rizwan spent two nights in ICU before semi-final against Australia

It was reported that Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan and experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik had a 'mild flu' on the eve of the team's T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final against Australia, however, it was revealed after the game that he was admitted to hospital due to severe chest infection for two days.

Rizwan, on the other hand; after being deemed fit for the match played a champion knock for his side scoring 67 runs off 52 balls and also became the first player in the history of T20I cricket to score 1000 runs in a calendar year as he continued his splendid form in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

After the innings, Pakistan batting consultant Matthew Hayden was asked to say something about Rizwan's innings, the former Australia opener said, "Rizwan‘s been brilliant through the campaign. He battled through a lung infection and he has great courage.

"This is a warrior," he added.

Later in the post-match press conference, Pakistan team doctor Najeeb Somroo revealed that Rizwan had spent two days in an ICU prior to the game due to a chest infection.

"Mohammad Rizwan developed a severe chest infection on November 9th after which he was admitted to the hospital. He spent two nights in the ICU recovering.

"He made an incredible recovery and was deemed fit before the match. We can see his great determination and tenacity that shows his spirit of performing for the country. And we can see how he performed today.

"The decision regarding his health was made by the whole team management. This was regarding the morale of the whole team and therefore we kept it within the team," Somroo added.

Photos of Rizwan being in the hospital emerged after Pakistan's loss to Australia. Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar heaped praise on the wicket-keeper batter saying he is a 'hero'.

“Can you imagine this guy played for his country today & gave his best? He was in the hospital last two days. Massive respect Mohammad Rizwan. Hero,” Akhtar captioned while sharing the photo.