Ones, twos, threes, fours, and sixes are common scoring figures on a single delivery in cricket. However, scoring a seven is an incredibly rare occurrence. In a practice Test match between Australia's Prime Minister's XI and Pakistan, Matt Renshaw achieved the unthinkable by reaching his half-century with a score of 7. This remarkable feat was not solely due to Renshaw's skill, as luck played a significant role, sparking discussions on social media.

During the 78th over, bowled by Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed, Renshaw drove the ball to deep extra cover, forcing Mir Hamza to embark on a lengthy chase. Although Hamza managed to prevent the ball from reaching the boundary, an unexpected turn of events followed. Hamza threw the ball to the non-striker's end, where Pakistan's former captain, Babar Azam, collected it.

At this point, Renshaw had already scored three runs. However, Babar's throw towards the wicket-keeper's end missed both the stumps and the fielder, resulting in the ball reaching the boundary. As a result, Renshaw was awarded an additional 4 runs, bringing his total to 7 and allowing him to achieve his half-century.

Renshaw has emerged as one of the leading candidates to succeed the experienced Australian opener, David Warner, once he retires from Test cricket. Warner's position in the team has been a topic of discussion due to his recent struggles in the longer format of the game.

The selection of Warner in Australia's Test squad for the Pakistan series has sparked significant debate, particularly following criticism from former Australian fast bowler, Mitchell Johnson, who questioned both Warner and the selectors regarding this decision.

