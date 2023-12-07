Headlines

Animal controversy reaches Parliament: MP says 'daughter came out of theatre crying' after watching Ranbir Kapoor film

SC to deliver verdict on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 on Dec 11

DNA TV Show: What issues do people in Pak-occupied Kashmir face?

Sreesanth’s wife questions Gautam Gambhir’s 'upbringing' after verbal spat with ex-India pacer in LLC

RBI cancels licence of this Co-op bank due to inadequate capital, earning prospects

RBI cancels licence of this Co-op bank due to inadequate capital, earning prospects

Sreesanth’s wife questions Gautam Gambhir’s 'upbringing' after verbal spat with ex-India pacer in LLC

Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth, the wife of the fast bowler, expressed her concerns about Gambhir's upbringing in a comment on one of Sreesanth's Instagram posts.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 11:07 PM IST

The India Capitals emerged victorious over the Gujarat Giants with a 12-run lead in a captivating Eliminator clash during the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 on Wednesday, December 6, in Surat. However, the focus swiftly shifted away from the game itself when Sreesanth, a player for Gujarat, released a video criticizing the behavior of Capitals' captain, Gautam Gambhir.

Sreesanth and Gambhir, both esteemed cricketers who had triumphed in the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011 for India, engaged in a heated exchange of words during the first innings. The diminutive batter, Gambhir, managed to hit a few boundaries against Sreesanth, which led to the bowler getting uncomfortably close to him. The situation was eventually diffused by the intervention of other players and umpires. However, after the match, while Gambhir was being interviewed, Sreesanth took to social media to share a video claiming that Gambhir had made derogatory remarks towards him. In a separate video, Sreesanth further alleged that Gambhir had repeatedly insulted him by calling him a fixer.

"I have not used a single bad word or used a single abusive word to him. I only said, "What are you saying? What are you saying?" In fact, I kept laughing in a sarcastic way because he kept calling me "Fixer, fixer, you are a fixer, F*** off fixer". This is the language that was used. When they were trying to control him, he kept on calling me fixer," Sreesanth said.

In the initial video shared by Sreesanth regarding the incident, he highlighted Gambhir's lack of respect towards his fellow colleagues, including his former opening partner Virender Sehwag. The 40-year-old also pointed out that Gambhir evades discussing Virat Kohli during cricket shows.

Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth, the wife of the fast bowler, expressed her concerns about Gambhir's upbringing in a comment on one of Sreesanth's Instagram posts.

"It is so shocking to hear from Sree that a player who has played for India with him for many years can stoop to this level. Even after so many years of retirement from active cricket. After all upbringing matters a lot and it shows up when these kind of behaviour comes up on ground. Shocking truly shocking," Bhuvneshwari wrote in her comment.

READ| 'When the world is....': Gautam Gambhir's cryptic post after heated altercation with S Sreesanth in LLC

