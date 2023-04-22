Search icon
Watch: MS Dhoni takes off right glove, practices run-out seconds before inflicting last ball direct-hit vs SRH

In the last over of SRH's innings, he inflicted a last-ball run-out to help restrict them to a meagre 134-run total.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 05:25 PM IST

Watch: MS Dhoni takes off right glove, practices run-out seconds before inflicting last ball direct-hit vs SRH
Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

MS Dhoni is a seasoned veteran behind the stumps, with a record-breaking number of stumpings in ODI history. On Friday, he added another milestone to his impressive career by becoming the first wicketkeeper to complete 200 stumpings in IPL history.

During Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 21, Dhoni demonstrated his exceptional anticipation skills. In the last over of SRH's innings, he inflicted a last-ball run-out to help restrict them to a meagre 134-run total.

A viral video after the match showed that Dhoni was well aware that the Sunrisers batsmen would try to steal a run on the last ball of their innings. Jansen swung his bat to get some sort of connection to the ball, but he failed to make any contact with it and still tried to steal a run. Dhoni had already taken off his right glove and was practicing a throw just before Pathirana bowled the final ball of the innings.

Watch:

Dhoni's anticipation and quick reflexes are what set him apart from the rest. He collected the ball and hurled it at the stumps, inflicting a bulls-eye throw before Sundar could reach the other end of the crease.

Chennai Super Kings remain in third place after their seven-wicket win, level on points with IPL 2023 table toppers Rajasthan Royals as well as Lucknow Super Giants.

READ| 'Last phase of my life': MS Dhoni drops massive hint at retirement post IPL 2023

