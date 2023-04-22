Search icon
'Last phase of my life': MS Dhoni drops massive hint at retirement post IPL 2023

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, there is no denying that Dhoni has left an indelible mark on the world of cricket.

Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 04:14 PM IST

At the age of 41, MS Dhoni is still playing some of the best cricket of his career. Despite batting lower down the order for Chennai Super Kings, he has been hitting sixes with ease, boasting a strike rate of over 210. And with his exceptional skills behind the stumps, Dhoni produced yet another outstanding performance in CSK's recent victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking a record catch and making two more dismissals.

Fans are thrilled by Dhoni's continued success and are eager for more. Some even hold up posters at the Chepauk stadium, hoping to catch a glimpse of their hero in action. However, all good things must come to an end, and Dhoni recently hinted that his IPL career may be drawing to a close.

For years, fans have wondered if each IPL season would be Dhoni's last. As he enters his 40s, the question has become more pressing, with mixed responses from veteran cricketers and former teammates. But on Friday, Dhoni himself admitted that he is in the "last phase of his career," a statement that sent shockwaves through social media and left fans feeling emotional.

"All said and done, it's the last phase of my career, however long I play. After two years, the fans have had the opportunity to come here and watch, feels good to be here. The crowd has given us a lot of love and affection. Not getting enough chances to bat, but no complaints,” Dhoni said in his post-match presentation.

Recently, at a promotional event for CSK, Dhoni was asked a question that had been on everyone's mind. The captain's response was nothing short of brilliant, leaving all in attendance with a smile on their face.

"There is lots of time to take that call. Right now, we have lots of games, and the coach will be under pressure if I say something," Dhoni said. 

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, there is no denying that Dhoni has left an indelible mark on the world of cricket. His talent, dedication, and leadership have inspired countless fans and players alike, and his legacy will undoubtedly endure for years to come.

