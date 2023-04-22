Cricket

LSG vs GT Highlights, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans keep their nerve to win the last over thriller against Lucknow

LSG vs GT Highlights, IPL 2023: LSG appeared to be cruising towards their target of 136, but KL Rahul's (68 off 61 balls) struggles allowed the Titans to make a comeback

In a thrilling IPL 2023 match on Saturday, Gujarat Titans emerged victorious by seven runs against Lucknow Super Giants, thanks to the impressive performances of Hardik Pandya and Mohit Sharma. LSG appeared to be cruising towards their target of 136, but KL Rahul's (68 off 61 balls) struggles allowed the Titans to make a comeback. In the final over, Mohit Sharma defended 12 runs and took four wickets, including two run-outs, to secure the win for his team. LSG finished with a total of 128 for 7. Earlier in the match, Titans skipper Hardik Pandya played a top-notch innings of 66 off 50 balls, including four sixes. However, the Titans could only manage a below-par total of 135 for 6 on a slow track. Wriddhiman Saha also made a notable contribution of 47 off 37 balls. Overall, it was a thrilling match that showcased the talent and determination of both teams. The Titans' victory was well-deserved, and they will undoubtedly be looking to build on this success in their upcoming matches. Follow LSG vs GT Highlights here:

LIVE BLOG 22 Apr 2023, 07:17 PM LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Thank you for tuning in to our live coverage of the LSG vs GT match. It was a nail bitting thriller as Gujarat Titans emerged as the triumphant team. We appreciate your support and hope you enjoyed the exciting game.

22 Apr 2023, 07:05 PM LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat wins Rahul has been dismissed for 68 runs, and Mohit has taken back-to-back wickets as Stoinis walks back to the pavilion without scoring a run. Hooda fails to connect with a full toss, and just as he thinks he's safe, there's a run-out shout at the non-striker's end. This results in a team hat-trick as Badoni departs. Mohit's delivery was exceptional, a brilliant yorker that left the batsman with no chance. There's another shout for a run-out, this time from the keeper's end, and it's out! LSG has bottled it, and the team has lost four wickets in the last over. LSG 128/7 (20) GT 135/6 (20)

22 Apr 2023, 06:59 PM LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Shami attempted a yorker, but unfortunately missed. However, Rahul was unable to take advantage of the opportunity and only managed to score a single leg bye. LSG 124/3 (19) Ayush Badoni 8(6) KL Rahul 66(59)

22 Apr 2023, 06:46 PM LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Wicket Pooran attempted to accelerate with a sweep, but unfortunately miscued it. Hardik was able to collect the ball with ease, resulting in a shift of momentum towards the Titans. LSG 113/3 (17) Ayush Badoni 3(1) KL Rahul 61(52) Last wicket Nicholas Pooran 1(7)

22 Apr 2023, 06:31 PM LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Wicket Krunal advances down the pitch, but is caught off guard by the spin and is unable to connect with the ball. Saha, the wicketkeeper, seizes the opportunity and executes a swift stumping. LSG 106/2 (15) Nicholas Pooran 0(3) KL Rahul 58(45) Last wicket Krunal Pandya 23(23)

22 Apr 2023, 06:15 PM LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Rahul reaches his half-century with a single. Tewatia delivers a fuller ball, and Krunal confidently steps down the track, elegantly striking the ball for a magnificent six. LSG 98/1 (13) Krunal Pandya 23(21) KL Rahul 50(38) Last wicket Kyle Mayers 24(19)

22 Apr 2023, 06:08 PM LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Rashid delivers the ball, and Krunal expertly sweeps it for a magnificent four! Rashid tries a similar delivery, but Krunal decides to go for a slog sweep this time. Unfortunately, Manohar drops a regulation catch at deep square leg, much to the disappointment of the team. LSG 73/1 (9) Krunal Pandya 9(9) KL Rahul 40(26)

22 Apr 2023, 05:53 PM LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Wicket Rashid has made the breakthrough! Mayers attempted to hit the ball across the line, but unfortunately, his stumps were castled through the gate. LSG 55/1 (7) Krunal Pandya 0(3) KL Rahul 25(16) Last wicket Kyle Mayers 24(19)

22 Apr 2023, 05:50 PM LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Rashid Khan has been brought in to replace Shami. However, his first delivery was too short, and Rahul took advantage of it by hitting a boundary. Rashid made the same mistake again, and Rahul pulled the ball through midwicket for another four runs. Mayers showed his skills by coming down the ground, going through the line, and smashing the ball over long off for a magnificent six runs. LSG 46/0 (5) Kyle Mayers 21(14) KL Rahul 25(16)

22 Apr 2023, 05:45 PM LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Mayers confidently strides down the wicket and unleashes a powerful strike through the offside, sending the ball soaring for a well-deserved FOUR. The bowler attempts to compensate by pitching the ball wide outside off, but Mayers expertly guides it through the covers for a swift double. LSG 30/0 (4) Kyle Mayers 14(11) KL Rahul 16(13)

22 Apr 2023, 05:42 PM LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Shami delivered a short ball, and Rahul executed a beautiful pull shot, resulting in a boundary. The next delivery was a straight one, but Rahul managed to hit it through midwicket for another four. This marks a hat-trick of boundaries for Rahul, making up for the first over maiden. LSG 20/0 (3) Kyle Mayers 6(7) KL Rahul 14(11)

22 Apr 2023, 05:24 PM LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Jayant Yadav has stepped up to bowl the second over. He delivers a slightly full ball outside off, and Mayers seizes the opportunity to hit it over the infield for a single. The next ball is short, and Mayers expertly cuts it late, resulting in a fantastic FOUR! LSG 6/0 (2) Kyle Mayers 5(5) KL Rahul 1(7)

22 Apr 2023, 05:06 PM LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Hardik expertly utilized his bottom hand to deliver a powerful hit, resulting in a six! However, Stoinis ultimately had the upper hand as Hardik was caught. Stoinis continued to dominate as Miller hit a straight shot directly to Hooda, resulting in another strike for Stoinis. The Titans concluded their performance with a respectable score of 135/6. GT 135/6 (20) David Miller 6(12) Rahul Tewatia 2(2)

22 Apr 2023, 04:55 PM LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Bishnoi has repeated his previous mistake by going short, allowing Hardik to take advantage and hit a powerful shot for a four. The GT skipper then reached his 50 in style with a magnificent six! Hardik once again faced a short delivery, but this time he swung his bat with great force and sent the ball soaring deep into the stands. GT 121/4 (18) David Miller 3(6) Hardik Pandya 58(46) Last wicket Vijay Shankar 10(12)

22 Apr 2023, 04:43 PM LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Wicket Naveen delivers an exceptional yorker, leaving Shankar with no chance of hitting the ball across the line into the leg-side. Unfortunately for GT, Shankar misses the ball entirely, resulting in yet another wicket lost. GT 92/4 (15) David Miller 0(0) Hardik Pandya 32(34) Last wicket Vijay Shankar 10(12)

22 Apr 2023, 04:36 PM LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Stoinis has replaced Mishra and begins his over with a dot ball. He has bowled a tidy over, allowing only four runs to be scored. GT 89/3 (14) Vijay Shankar 9(9) Hardik Pandya 30(31) Last wicket Abhinav Manohar 3(5)

22 Apr 2023, 04:34 PM LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Wicket Manohar struck the ball with great force, sending it soaring high into the air with an impressive inside-out shot. However, Naveen Ul-Haq proved to be a skilled fielder, making a spectacular catch just before the boundary line. GT 78/3 (12) Vijay Shankar 1(2) Hardik Pandya 27(26) Last wicket Abhinav Manohar 3(5)

22 Apr 2023, 04:16 PM LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Wicket Krunal strikes again! This time, he claims the wicket of Saha. Saha confidently advances down the track and takes the aerial route, but unfortunately, he doesn't time it well and hits it straight to Hooda at long on. GT 75/2 (11) Abhinav Manohar 2(2) Hardik Pandya 22(20) Last wicket Wriddhiman Saha 47(37)

22 Apr 2023, 04:08 PM LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Bishnoi has been brought in to replace Krunal, but unfortunately, he offered too much width, allowing Hardik to effortlessly hit it over the covers for a FOUR! It's clear that this is an easy task for the GT skipper. However, Bishnoi learned from his mistake and went full this time. But Hardik was quick to pick it up and sent it flying over long off for a SIX! GT 65/1 (9) Wriddhiman Saha 43(32) Hardik Pandya 22(20)

22 Apr 2023, 04:01 PM LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Krunal replaces Avesh. Hardik manages to secure a swift single, while the captain of GT is having difficulty making solid contact with the ball, resulting in a mere six runs out of eleven balls. GT 44/1 (7) Wriddhiman Saha 37(28) Hardik Pandya 7(12) Last wicket Shubman Gill 0(2)

22 Apr 2023, 03:57 PM LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Avesh has adjusted his line and length, resulting in a straighter delivery that was pulled through the legside for a boundary, earning the team four runs. The physios rushed onto the field to attend to Saha's right forearm, but fortunately, he was able to return to the crease quickly and resume play. GT 29/1 (5) Wriddhiman Saha 25(19) Hardik Pandya 4(9) Last wicket Shubman Gill 0(2)

22 Apr 2023, 03:45 PM LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Saha opts for the aerial route and immediately applies pressure with a stunning FOUR over the covers. He follows it up with a confident slog sweep, sending the ball soaring through the air. GT 20/1 (4) Wriddhiman Saha 16(15) Hardik Pandya 4(7) Last wicket Shubman Gill 0(2)

22 Apr 2023, 03:39 PM LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Wicket As Gill strides down the track, he unfortunately miscues the ball, sending it straight into the hands of Ravi Bishnoi. And just like that, Gill is forced to depart the field without scoring a single run. GT 5/1 (2) Wriddhiman Saha 4(7) Hardik Pandya 1(3) Last wicket Shubman Gill 0(2)

22 Apr 2023, 03:22 PM LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Naveen Ul-Haq is set to bowl the first over, with Saha at the other end. The over commences with a dot ball that narrowly misses Saha's bat. However, the following delivery is a wide ball outside off, which Saha expertly guides through the covers for a quick two runs. GT 4/0 (1) Wriddhiman Saha 4(6) Shubman Gill 0(0)

22 Apr 2023, 03:22 PM LSG vs GT Live Score: Teams Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

22 Apr 2023, 03:21 PM LSG vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans opt to bat Hardik Pandya: We will bat first. Looks like a slow track, want to get the best out of it. There is no time to test our batters now. I am sure they have would have batted first as well if they won the toss. They're doing a fantastic job. I think on this wicket, the better option is to bat first. We're not worried about our record while chasing. Even if the records say that we still have to do a good job. Alzarri misses out and Noor Ahmad comes in. KL Rahul: I would have batted but not worried about it. We will play good cricket. We bowled against SRH as well on the same strip, we would like to restrict them to a good target and chase it down. Same 12 players. Yudhvir misses out, Amit Mishra comes in, he was the impact player in the last game. Trusted the 12-13 players, have had a few injuries, each game someone has put their hand up and done the job for the team. We are gelling together well and winning games. That goes hand in hand. it's been a good vibe in the dressing room.

22 Apr 2023, 03:21 PM LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and Welcome Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL match between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans. This highly anticipated match will take place at the prestigious Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

