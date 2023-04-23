Watch: Mohammed Siraj sends Jos Buttler's middle stump flying during RCB vs RR match

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

Mohammed Siraj gave Royal Challengers Bangalore the perfect start while defending their total of 189 runs against Rajasthan Royals. Siraj sent the dangerous Jos Buttler back to the dugout for a duck, which was a crucial wicket for RR as they needed Buttler to score well for the chase. Unfortunately for them, his outing with the bat ended in the first over itself.

Watch:

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals made a late comeback to restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 189/9 in 20 overs. Glenn Maxwell hammered 77 off 44 balls while Faf du Plessis contributed 62 off 39 balls for RCB.

Stand-in skipper Virat Kohli (0) was adjudged leg-before to Trent Boult in the first over, but Du Plessis and Maxwell added 127 for the third wicket stand before RCB lost a bit of momentum towards the end. Boult finished with 2 for 41, but the best bowler on view for RR was Yuzvendra Chahal, who took 1/28 in 4 overs.

