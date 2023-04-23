RCB VS RR: Glenn Maxwell hits audacious reverse-sweep for six on Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling - Watch

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

The highly anticipated match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals is currently underway at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The excitement was palpable as fans eagerly awaited the clash between these two formidable teams.

However, the match got off to a rocky start for RCB as their star player, Virat Kohli, was dismissed on the very first ball of the match. This left the team reeling, but they quickly regained their footing thanks to the impressive performances of Maxwell and Faf Du Plessis.

Despite the early setback, RCB managed to turn the match into a run-feast, much to the delight of the fans. One particular video from the innings has been making waves on social media, showing Maxi hitting a reverse sweep maximum. It was a truly iconic moment that had everyone on their feet.

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to field first. They got off to a dream start with the early dismissal of Virat Kohli and Shahbaz Ahmed. However, Maxwell and Faf Du Plessis quickly took charge and began smashing the ball around the park.

Watch:

In the first 6 overs, the home team had scored 62 runs while losing two wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal, the former breakthrough player for RCB, came to bowl the next over. The first three balls gave just 4 runs, but what happened on the fourth ball was truly remarkable. Chahal bowled a good-length ball, and Maxwell, showing his incredible skill, sat on his knees and hit an incredible reverse sweep that sailed the ball to deep backward point.

Maxwell went on to slam his fifty off just 26 balls and also reached 1,000 runs for RCB.

READ| PCB proposes 'Hybrid Model' for Asia Cup 2023 involving India matches at a neutral venue