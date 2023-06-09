Watch: Marnus Labuschagne caught sleeping with pads on, wakes up in hurry after David Warner's wicket

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

It is crucial for a batter, especially a No. 3 batter in Tests, to remain alert and attentive when the opening batters of their team take the field. However, Marnus Labuschagne seems to have disregarded this theory, as he was caught napping - quite literally - when David Warner and Usman Khawaja began Australia's second innings in the World Test Championship final.

This occurred after the Indian team was bowled out for 296, despite a valiant effort from Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur, who both scored gritty half-centuries.

With a commanding lead of 173 runs, Khawaja and Warner strode confidently to the crease, determined to extend their advantage. However, while both batsmen and the Indian team were brimming with confidence, Labuschagne appeared to be taking a power nap. The camera caught Marnus with his head down and eyes closed, a surprising sight for all who witnessed it. For almost 20 seconds, the camera remained fixed on Labuschagne, who didn't even flinch.

Suddenly, Labuschagne's nap was rudely interrupted by Team India, and more specifically, Siraj. On the very next delivery, Siraj managed to dismiss David Warner for India's first breakthrough. Having beaten Warner twice outside off in the same over, Siraj finally found the nick of the bat, and the ball landed straight into wicketkeeper KS Bharat's gloves. The cameras immediately turned to Labuschagne in the change room, who was now back on his feet, putting on his protective gear.

Marnus labuschagne was sleeping. Siraj took a wicket and man had to wake up immediately #WTCFinal2023 #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/s239Ijt3Fz — Cricket With Abdullah (@Abdullah__Neaz) June 9, 2023

A half-asleep Marnus turned his head, thanks to a timely wake-up call from Siraj, who had once again struck with the new ball. In the first innings, Siraj had dismissed Khawaja in a similar manner. Shami welcomed Labuschagne with a ball that climbed on him, hitting Marnus on the gloves. In a repeat of the first innings, Marnus dropped his bat and jumped in pain, but fortunately, no damage was done.

India's ability to recover from 152/6 was due to a century partnership between Rahane and Shardul. Rahane survived a dismissal on a no-ball when he was on 17 and led India's steely fightback, looking set for his 13th Test century. Meanwhile, Shardul continued his love affair with The Oval, registering his third consecutive half-century at the venue.

