Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Marnus Labuschagne caught sleeping with pads on, wakes up in hurry after David Warner's wicket

This occurred after the Indian team was bowled out for 296, despite a valiant effort from Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur, who both scored gritty half-centuries.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 08:02 PM IST

Watch: Marnus Labuschagne caught sleeping with pads on, wakes up in hurry after David Warner's wicket
Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

It is crucial for a batter, especially a No. 3 batter in Tests, to remain alert and attentive when the opening batters of their team take the field. However, Marnus Labuschagne seems to have disregarded this theory, as he was caught napping - quite literally - when David Warner and Usman Khawaja began Australia's second innings in the World Test Championship final. 

This occurred after the Indian team was bowled out for 296, despite a valiant effort from Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur, who both scored gritty half-centuries.

With a commanding lead of 173 runs, Khawaja and Warner strode confidently to the crease, determined to extend their advantage. However, while both batsmen and the Indian team were brimming with confidence, Labuschagne appeared to be taking a power nap. The camera caught Marnus with his head down and eyes closed, a surprising sight for all who witnessed it. For almost 20 seconds, the camera remained fixed on Labuschagne, who didn't even flinch.

Suddenly, Labuschagne's nap was rudely interrupted by Team India, and more specifically, Siraj. On the very next delivery, Siraj managed to dismiss David Warner for India's first breakthrough. Having beaten Warner twice outside off in the same over, Siraj finally found the nick of the bat, and the ball landed straight into wicketkeeper KS Bharat's gloves. The cameras immediately turned to Labuschagne in the change room, who was now back on his feet, putting on his protective gear.

Watch:

A half-asleep Marnus turned his head, thanks to a timely wake-up call from Siraj, who had once again struck with the new ball. In the first innings, Siraj had dismissed Khawaja in a similar manner. Shami welcomed Labuschagne with a ball that climbed on him, hitting Marnus on the gloves. In a repeat of the first innings, Marnus dropped his bat and jumped in pain, but fortunately, no damage was done.

India's ability to recover from 152/6 was due to a century partnership between Rahane and Shardul. Rahane survived a dismissal on a no-ball when he was on 17 and led India's steely fightback, looking set for his 13th Test century. Meanwhile, Shardul continued his love affair with The Oval, registering his third consecutive half-century at the venue.

READ| WTC Final: Shardul Thakur achieves big milestone in Oval, joins league of Sir Don Bradman and Allan Border

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in sizzling photos in bralette and sarong from her Italy vacation
Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari give fashion goals at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch
Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men
In pics: Kim Kardashian, Katy perry, Rihanna: 5 most controversial outfits at Met Gala red-carpet
Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta baby girl name revealed; Mukesh Ambani granddaughter named…
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.