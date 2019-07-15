Watch: 'Incredible' Ashwin takes 12 wickets, scores 66 runs for Nottinghamshire in County Championship

Indian spinner R Ashwin took his second successive six-wicket haul as he finished with 12 wickets for Nottinghamshire against Surrey in the County Championship Division One match at Trent Bridge. Ashwin also scored 66 runs not out for the Notts in the second ininngs finishing as their top scorer.

Ashwin took six for 75 in Surrey's second innings, having taken six for 69 in the first, finishing with match figures of 64.2-17-144-12. This is his first 10-wicket haul of the season for Nottinghamshire.

Ashwin took the new ball for the bottom-placed club and picked up his first wicket with just his third delivery, trapping Ryan Patel in front. He went on to take the wickets of Dean Elgar, Scott Borthwick, Rikki Clarke, Jordan Clark and Gareth Batty.

Here are some of his wickets in the second innings:

REPLAY | Ravi Ashwin claims his 11th wicket of the match as Jordan Clark misses a reverse sweep and is dismissed LBW. Follow #NottsvSur live https://t.co/jmpL1ST2sb pic.twitter.com/cnRlc4biVT — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) July 15, 2019

REPLAY | Ashwin is on fire He gets Elgar for the second time in the match. Watch every ball of #NottsvSur https://t.co/JiIDfltxA8 pic.twitter.com/YpabBhUkTb — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) July 14, 2019

REPLAY | Ashwin picks up from where he left off in Surrey's first innings. Watch every ball of #NottsvSur https://t.co/ZAMLaIhdJB pic.twitter.com/pobuMek1FU — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) July 14, 2019

Ashwin has takes 23 wickets in County cricket this season.

After his heroics with the ball, Ashwin added 66 runs with the bat in Nottinghamshire's second innings. Set a target of 349, Nottinghamshire was reduced to 92 for eight. Ashwin then added 56 runs for with Stuart Broad (30) and 33 with Zack Chappell (8) for the final two wicket. However, it was not enough as Nottinghamshire lost the match by 167 runs.