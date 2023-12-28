Headlines

Watch: David Warner receives standing ovation after final Test innings at MCG, gives away gloves to fan

David Warner bid farewell to the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the final time as a Test cricketer.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

David Warner received a standing ovation as he made his way to the dressing room on Thursday, marking the end of his Test career at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Unfortunately, the left-hander could only manage six runs in Australia's second innings during the ongoing Boxing Day Test before being dismissed by Mir Hamza after the lunch break.

It was the fifth over of Australia's second innings when Hamza delivered a shorter ball outside off. Warner attempted a pull shot but ended up dragging the ball onto his middle stump with a thick inside edge.

Warner's disappointment was evident, but the response from the MCG crowd undoubtedly touched his emotions. He acknowledged the crowd by waving his bat and giving them a thumbs-up. Additionally, he made a young fan's day by handing over his batting gloves to a kid eagerly waiting for a high-five from the veteran Australian batsman.

Watch:

Warner made his international debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in a T20I match against South Africa back in 2009. Since then, he has played 11 Test matches at this iconic venue, amassing an impressive total of 912 runs, including three centuries. Notably, his highest score at the MCG was achieved just last year when he scored a magnificent double hundred against South Africa.

Prior to his appearances at the MCG, Warner commenced the ongoing Test series against Pakistan with a scintillating century in the first Test held in Perth. The hosts dominated the match, winning by a staggering margin of 360 runs. Warner's outstanding performance saw him score 162 runs in the first innings, but unfortunately, he was unable to replicate his success in the second innings, resulting in a disappointing duck. As the series moved to Melbourne, Warner managed scores of 38 and 6, which were not as impressive as his previous innings.

However, the journey for Warner does not end here. He will be participating in the final Test match of his career at his home ground in Sydney, starting on January 3. 

