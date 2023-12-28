'3 months ago everyone was abusing, today people are...': KL Rahul reflects on criticism following 100 against SA

KL Rahul has recently provided a comprehensive account of the intense criticism and relentless online abuse he faced during his recovery period following an injury in the IPL.

The year 2023 proved to be a challenging one for KL Rahul, as he encountered a series of obstacles. His troubles commenced with his exclusion from the T20I side at the beginning of the year, a consequence of his inconsistent performances in the 2022 T20 World Cup. Furthermore, after a string of disappointing scores, he found himself being dropped from the XI during the home Border-Gavaskar trophy.

In an unexpected turn of events, Rahul was entrusted with the wicketkeeping duties in ODIs following Rishabh Pant's unfortunate car accident. However, his hopes and aspirations for the 2023 World Cup were dealt a severe blow when he suffered a hamstring injury during the IPL 2023. This unfortunate setback prevented him from representing India in the World Test Championship final, where the team suffered a significant 209-run defeat against Australia.

Rahul's comeback to the side during the Asia Cup 2023 showcased his impressive wicketkeeping skills. However, the spotlight intensified on his batting performance in the World Cup final. Despite scoring 66 runs, his slow-paced innings of 107 balls, featuring only one boundary, drew heavy criticism from both fans and experts. India ultimately lost the final by six wickets, and Rahul found himself at the center of harsh critique, even enduring online abuse from some disgruntled fans.

Nevertheless, the 31-year-old is now on an upward trajectory, leading the Indian ODI side to a remarkable 2-1 win against South Africa earlier this month. Adding to his recent achievements, Rahul notched his 8th Test century in Centurion on Wednesday. During a media address, he reflected on a challenging year filled with a mixed bag of frustrations and opportunities.

"It is difficult, obviously," Rahul said of handling what is said about him. “You have your own personality, personality traits, characteristics. When you play international cricket, they all get challenged. As a person, as a cricketer, as an individual, you are challenged each day, each moment. Social media is a pressure. Today I have scored a hundred, so people are singing and handling praises. Three-four months ago, everybody was abusing me. It's part of the game, but I can't say it doesn't affect you; it does. The sooner you realise that staying away from it is good for your game and your mindset the better it is,” said the wicketkeeper-batter.

Rahul emphasized the significance of adhering to one's routine and establishing boundaries when it comes to social media usage. He expressed that during his time away due to an injury, he dedicated himself to personal growth, despite the challenges of dealing with external pressures.

"You can perform or you can be in a better mindset if you slightly know where to draw the line. Nobody's that great that they can completely avoid what has been said and the criticism they're getting. It does affect each person. And anyone who says that doesn't affect them at all, I'm sure is lying. But each person has to find their way. And for me, when I was injured and was away from the game for such a long time, I worked on myself. I tried to go back to the person that I am, and worked on how I don't change myself by getting affected by these things. It is difficult to remain true to yourself and true to your personality with so much happening. It is the hardest thing.

“But like anything else in cricket, like anything else in life, there's, there are ways to work on it. There are people who can help you if your mind is open. So that's what I did when I was out of the game. I worked on myself and then worked on remaining calmer, and taking care of my head. And what happens inside as well,” said Rahul.

