Watch: CSK skipper MS Dhoni reveals reason behind returning to long-hair look ahead of IPL 2024

MS Dhoni took social media by storm with his vintage look in October.

hennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni recently discussed his decision to revive his iconic long-hair style. The cricket sensation ventured into a new look earlier this year, growing his hair out and even adding some stylish highlights.

When asked about the difficulties of maintaining such a hairstyle, Dhoni acknowledged that it now requires a considerably longer amount of time for him to prepare for his shoots. However, he emphasized that he chose to keep the hairstyle because it is adored by his loyal fans.

The experienced wicket-keeper batsman, however, hinted that it wouldn't be surprising if he were to revert back to his shorter styles.

During an appearance at an event conducted by Skipper Pipes, Dhoni said:

"Earlier, when I went for ad films, I usually used to get ready in 20 minutes. Everything from the make-up to the hair would get done in those 20 minutes and I would be ready for the shoot. Now, it takes one hour and five minutes. So, it is a bit boring sitting on a chair and just waiting, but I am doing it because my fans have loved my new hairstyle."

"So, I will try to keep it for some time. However, it is very tough to maintain it. I will try to keep it this way as long as I can. But it is possible that one day I wake up and decide it's enough; I'll cut it down," he added.

MS Dhoni successfully led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their record-equalling fifth IPL trophy earlier this year, showcasing his exceptional leadership skills. As the upcoming edition approaches, Dhoni is poised to continue leading the Chennai-based side.

In a recent revelation, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan disclosed that Dhoni has not yet informed the franchise about his future plans. However, Viswanathan hinted that the 42-year-old cricket legend would personally disclose his intentions to the fans, adding an element of anticipation and excitement to the situation.

Despite any uncertainty surrounding his future, it has been confirmed that Dhoni has already commenced his preparation for IPL 2024. He is expected to hit the nets in a few days, honing his skills and ensuring he is in top form for the upcoming season.

