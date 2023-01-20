WATCH: CSK skipper MS Dhoni starts his preparations for IPL 2023

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has hit the training grounds in preparation for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With only a few months remaining until IPL 2023, Dhoni was recently spotted honing his batting skills. As one of the most successful captains in IPL history, Dhoni is determined to lead his team to victory once again.

In a video that went viral on social media, the experienced wicketkeeper-batsman was seen honing his batting skills in the nets. His impressive display of technique and agility quickly caught the attention of viewers, sparking a flurry of admiration and appreciation for the veteran's talent.

Considering the remarks MS Dhoni made at the conclusion of the previous IPL season, it appears that 2023 could be the final opportunity for cricket fans to witness the legendary Indian captain in action in this tournament.

WATCH:

Dhoni was last seen in action in IPL 2022, representing the four-time IPL champion, Chennai Super Kings. He stepped down as CSK's skipper ahead of the previous season, but was forced to take up the captaincy mantle once again after Ravindra Jadeja stepped down from the post midway through the campaign.

The Super Kings had a dismal IPL 2022 campaign, finishing ninth in the standings and managing only four wins from fourteen games. Despite this, their captain, Dhoni, had a respectable showing with the bat, scoring 232 runs, including a half-century, in fourteen matches at an average of 33.14, and remaining unbeaten on six occasions.

The Chennai Super Kings made some savvy acquisitions at the IPL 2023 mini-auction in Kochi last month, breaking the bank to sign the English all-rounder Ben Stokes for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore. MS Dhoni and Co. also added the experienced Indian opener Ajinkya Rahane and the New Zealand pacer Kylie Jamieson to their squad, as well as a few promising Indian youngsters to bolster their bench strength.

Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2023: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, and Bhagath Varma.

