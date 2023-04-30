Search icon
Watch: CSK's MS Dhoni smashes two sixes in last 2 balls vs PBKS, crowd erupts

The crowd erupted in excitement as MS Dhoni continued his hitting spree, with the noise around the Chepauk growing deafeningly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 07:36 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter @IPL

Mahendra Singh Dhoni showcased his destructive prowess as he smashed two monstrous sixes to finish off the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) innings against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

In a stunning display of power hitting, MS Dhoni hit Sam Curran for two maximums on the last two balls of the over and, in turn, innings. Curran bowled a slower short ball outside off, which Dhoni treated with disdain as it had plenty of width for him. Dhoni slapped it over backward point for a six. On the very next ball, Curran bowled a full toss at the stumps as Dhoni swung hard and deposited the ball over midwicket for another six.

Dhoni finished with 13 runs from just four balls with an incredible strike rate of 325.00. The crowd erupted in excitement as MS Dhoni continued his hitting spree, with the noise around the Chepauk growing deafeningly.

Earlier in the match, it was Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad who laid a great foundation for CSK, as they stitched an 86-run stand for the opening wicket. It was Conway who took charge and smashed a 91-run innings to steer CSK to a formidable total of 200 in 20 overs.

