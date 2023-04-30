'You stole my husband': Yuzvendra Chahal and Ritika Sajdeh's banter on Rohit Sharma's birthday is pure gold

Image Source: Twitter

On the occasion of Rohit Sharma's 36th birthday, Yuzvendra Chahal, the spin wizard, took to all his social media platforms to share a heartfelt message about the cricketer. It is no secret that the two share a beautiful bond, which has been witnessed multiple times over the years. In fact, even on the eve of Rohit's birthday, the two were spotted hanging out together at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of Mumbai Indians' match against Rajasthan Royals.

Chahal's emotional note on this special day expressed that Rohit Sharma is not just his best friend, but also his guiding light and best brother.

The Haryana-born cricketer also added a touch of humor by cheekily tagging Ritika Sajdeh, which later went viral on social media.

“Happy Birthday to my favourite best brother in the whole world @ImRo45 happiest birthday To my guiding light , my best friend, the person who makes me laugh more than anyone else in the world Happy Birthday Rohitaaaaaa shramaaaa CC:- Ritika bhabhi,” Chahal posted on Instagram.

Ritika promptly noticed Chahal's post and humorously accused him of stealing her husband and her caption.

The banter between Yuzvendra Chahal and Ritika Sajdeh. pic.twitter.com/VvYdBo9eeR — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 30, 2023

Chahal and Rohit Sharma have a unique history in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chahal was Rohit's teammate in IPL from 2011 to 2013, and interestingly, his IPL debut came in Rohit's first game as the captain of Mumbai Indians (MI). However, the leggie only played one IPL match for the five-time IPL Champions.

Chahal's career took a turn for the better when he made it to Team India in 2016 and played his first game under Rohit in 2017. Since then, Chahal has retained his place in Team India and now plays under Rohit. Although he is yet to play Test cricket, Chahal has proven himself to be a valuable asset to the Indian cricket team.

As for the ongoing IPL season, Rohit is leading MI while Chahal is in action for Rajasthan Royals. The two teams are scheduled to square off in the 2nd game of Super Sunday, which will also be the 1000th game in IPL's history. It will be an exciting match to watch, especially since Chahal will be up against Rohit on his birthday.

Rohit has been part of every IPL season played thus far. He started his career with Deccan Chargers and played three seasons for them before moving to MI in 2011. On the other hand, Chahal started his career with MI before he moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2014 to 2021.

