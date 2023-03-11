Watch: Shakib Al Hasan loses cool, beats fan ruthlessly with cap during promotional event

Image Source: Screengrab

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is undoubtedly one of the most prominent all-rounders in international cricket. As the leader of Bangladesh in T20Is and Tests, Shakib holds the top rank as an all-rounder in T20Is and ODIs, and is placed third in the longest format of the game. His exceptional skills in both batting and bowling have earned him a well-deserved reputation as a game-changer.

Shakib has gained attention for his impressive performances for Bangladesh, but his behavior both on and off the field has made him a controversial figure in the cricketing community. He has been known to engage in heated arguments with umpires over unfavorable decisions, which has raised eyebrows. Additionally, last month, the president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, Nazmul Hassan, confirmed that there was a rift between Shakib and Tamim Iqbal, two of the senior stars of the Bangladesh team.

Earlier this week, Shakib found himself embroiled in yet another controversy. A video of him hitting a fan went viral on social media, sparking outrage among fans and critics alike. The incident occurred during a promotional event in Chattogram, where a large crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of their beloved star.

Amidst the chaos and commotion, Shakib appeared to lose his temper and lashed out at a fan, repeatedly hitting him with a cap. The incident was captured on camera and quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing widespread condemnation.

Watch:

Shakib's last appearance for Bangladesh was in the first T20I of the three-match series against England. The team emerged victorious, defeating the visitors by six wickets at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Shakib delivered an impressive performance, taking 1 wicket for 26 runs in four overs. He then showcased his batting prowess, remaining unbeaten on 34 runs off 24 deliveries during Bangladesh's 157-run chase. With two overs to spare, Bangladesh successfully reached their target. Najmul Shanto was named the player of the match for his outstanding half-century, scoring 51 runs off just 30 deliveries during the chase.

