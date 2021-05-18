Watch: Agastya takes his first steps, leaves daddy Hardik Pandya awestruck

Team India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic were proud parents seeing their little boy, Agastya take his first steps. Natasa gave birth to the little munchkin in July last year and since then the cute boy has taken the internet by tsorm.

Both Hardik and Natasa keep sharing the fun moments with the kid and his adorable pictures and videos on social media and the fans are too in awe of his cuteness. On Sunday, they shared a video of Agastya taking his first footsteps.

Hardik after holding and settling him in one position leaves him to go towards his mother, who is not far away from him as the 10-month old kid walked scurried towards his mother. The walk left Hardik Pandya in awe and his mother Natasa very happy.

Hardik and Natasa, since their wedding, have been very active on social media and keep their fans entertained with pictures of them and their kid, regularly.

Hardik, who played for the Mumbai Indians in the recently suspended edition of the IPL, was not part of the Team India side for the England tour, but most likely be picked in the side's tour of Sri Lanka, as the two teams will play 3 ODIs and as many T20Is.