Wasim Jaffer backs Joe Root to break Sachin Tendulkar's record of

Wasim Jaffer on Joe Root

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has backed England's Joe Root to break Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most Test runs, provided he can play the game for long. Root has been in fine form at the moment and scored a match-winning 142 to guide England to a resounding win over India in the recently-concluded fifth Test at Edgbaston.

The 31-year-old scored 737 runs during the five matches with an impressive average of 105.28. His highest score in the series was 180 not out.

He was the orchestrator behind England’s record chase against India as the hosts drew level in the series. Root has been in terrific form over the last couple of years in red-ball cricket and has scored an incredible amount of runs in red-ball cricket.

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer believes that the Yorkshireman can break Sachin’s record of most runs in Test cricket. Jaffer stated that though the English and Australian players finish their careers early, Root can reach the milestone if he plays at the current level for the next 5-6 years.

“He can do it if he plays that long. He is only 31 years old. We all know that the career of English and Australian players isn’t long. But, if he plays another 5-6 years, I feel that he is capable of breaking the record,” Jaffer said during an interaction on ESPNcricinfo.

Root currently has 10,458 runs in 121 Tests and faces the challenging task of overhauling Tendulkar’s monumental tally of 15,921 runs in the traditional format of the game.