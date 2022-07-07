Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar shine as India achieve 3-0 series clean sweep against Sri Lanka

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd ODI result

Harmanpreet (75 off 88 balls and 1/21 in 5 overs) and Vastrakar (56 not out off 65 balls, and 2/32) first bailed the team out with a 97-run seventh-wicket stand that ensured a decent total of 255 for 9 for the visitors.

The bowlers then executed the plans perfectly to shot out the hosts for 216 in 47.3 overs with both Harmanpreet and Vastrakar chipping in with crucial breakthroughs. With this series win, the Indian women clinched their fourth consecutive bilateral series victory against the island nation.

The women's side had earlier won the ODI series in 2013, 2015, and 2018.

Having already sealed a series win, Harmanpreet's unit came into the final game as a confident bunch, something which the Lankans distinctly lacked from the very onset.

With nothing to lose, Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and sent the Indians to bat on a surface that is mostly known to favor teams batting first. Buoyed by the outstanding performances in the second ODI, openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, however, failed to make a big impact.

Mandhana was the first to depart (6 off 20 balls) as she fell victim to a length delivery from Kavisha Dilhari after her attempted cut landed in the keeper's gloves. With a half-century under her belt, Shafali, continued her good form getting to 49 off 50 balls with some crisp shots. She missed on her second half-century on the trot by a whisker, after Rashmi Silva trapped her leg before.

While Harmanpreet played the captain's knock, Vastrakar played the role of a perfect second fiddle, courtesy of three free-flowing sixes to hit her second fifty in women's ODI.

When Sri Lanka started the chase, skipper Athapaththu (44 off 41 balls) and Hasini Perera (39 off 57 balls) did show positive intent adding 56 for the second wicket but things went downhill after the home team skipper was dismissed.

They found Rajeshwari Gayakwad (3/36 in 10 overs) difficult to get away while most of the bowlers kept the home team under a tight leash.