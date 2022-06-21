Washington Sundar nearing full fitness, to play in England's County circuit for Lancashire

Washington Sundar suffered a hand injury during IPL 2022 and was not picked for the T20I series against South Africa.

Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar will soon be seen in action as he has nearly recovered from his hand injury and is currently doing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

All-rounder Washington Sundar is set to play in the County Championship for Lancashire so as to get some game time in red-ball cricket as he continues to recover from the hand injury he sustained during the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Washington Sundar who had picked up hand injuries on more than one occasion during his maiden stint with SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 was not picked for the T20I series against South Africa.It remains to be seen if Sundar can make a strong comeback after recovering from his hand injury and make his place in the Indian squad.

“Washington is nearing full fitness and he needs a lot of game time, which he will get only in red-ball cricket. He is going to play for Lancashire and this exposure will do him a world of good,” a BCCI source quoted PTI.

Notably, Sundar returned to action in ODIs against the West Indies before IPL 2022 after having missed a big chunk of international cricket, including last year's T20 World Cup and the tour of South Africa.

Meanwhile, Chahar who sustained the injury during the home series against West Indies in Kolkata looked in good shape during his morning session at the NCA. "I am bowling four to five overs at one go as per my rehab program right now. My recovery is going pretty well and I think it will take another four to five weeks for me to get match fit," Chahar told PTI after his rehab session.

To note, the senior Indian squad will take on England in a rescheduled Test match starting on July 1. The focus will then shift towards the three-match T20I series taking place from July 7 (Thursday) and then the same number of ODIs starting from July 12 (Tuesday).