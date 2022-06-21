One-night stands during football World Cup in Qatar could lead to seven years in jail

Qatar World Cup 2022

World Cup fans could be sentenced to up to seven years behind bars if they're caught having a one-night stand in Qatar. The conservative Arab country where premarital sex is illegal is set to be a no-bone zone for all spectators planning to hit up the massive event in November.

READ: Mumbai vs MP Ranji Trophy Final Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh match in Bengaluru

Law enforcement agencies in the United Kingdom are concerned about people facing charges during football’s greatest event. Fans have been warned that one-night stands can result in seven years behind bars at this year’s Qatar World Cup.

But while some reports state punishment is generally a year behind bars, non-profit Human Dignity Trust states it can be up to seven.

"Sex is very much off the menu unless you are coming as a husband and wife team," a police source told the outlet. "There definitely will be no one-night stands at this tournament."

"There is essentially a sex ban in place at this year’s World Cup for the first time ever. Fans need to be prepared."

READ: ENG vs NED 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for England vs Netherlands match in Amstelveen

Many have questioned the World Cup being held in Qatar and FIFA has responded by saying 'all are welcome' when it kicks off in five months' time. The source continued: "The drink and party culture after games, which is the norm in most places, is strictly prohibited.

The 2022 World Cup gets underway on 21 November, with the final to be played just before Christmas on 18 December. When the news was announced that the tournament would be hosted in Qatar, some called on the country to address its laws against the LGBTQ+ community.