Mumbai vs MP Ranji Trophy Final Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh match in Bengaluru

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh final

41-time champions Mumbai will take on Madhya Pradesh in the final of the Ranji Trophy 2022. Mumbai is coming off a big win against Uttar Pradesh in the semi-finals while MP completed a hard-fought team win against a spirited Bengal outfit.

Mumbai has been dominant this season and showcased their batting might time and again. With Prithvi Shaw as skipper, the 41-time champions have arguably the strongest batting order at their disposal alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer and Sarfaraz Khan who is the highest run-scorer so far this season.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh is Led by Aditya Shrivastava, who played a crucial knock for his team in the semifinal, MP will be confident of getting the better of Mumbai with Pandit in their setup. They too have had a dominant season and are unbeaten.

Dream11 Prediction – Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh – Ranji Trophy Final

Wicketkeeper: H. Mantri

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), Prithvi Shaw, Arman Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan (VC)

All-rounders: S. Jain, S. Multani

Bowlers: K. Kartikeya, G. Yadav, M. Awasthi, T. Kotian

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai : Prithvi Shaw (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande

Madhya Pradesh: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (capt), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Anubhav Agarwal, Gaurav Yadav/Kuldeep Sen, Kumar Kartikeya, Puneet Datey