Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Mumbai vs MP Ranji Trophy Final Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh match in Bengaluru

Mumbai, chasing a record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy title, will take on Madhya Pradesh in the final of the 2021-’22 season.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 07:31 PM IST

Mumbai vs MP Ranji Trophy Final Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh match in Bengaluru
Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh final

41-time champions Mumbai will take on Madhya Pradesh in the final of the Ranji Trophy 2022. Mumbai is coming off a big win against Uttar Pradesh in the semi-finals while MP completed a hard-fought team win against a spirited Bengal outfit.

READ: ENG vs NED 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for England vs Netherlands match in Amstelveen

Mumbai has been dominant this season and showcased their batting might time and again. With Prithvi Shaw as skipper, the 41-time champions have arguably the strongest batting order at their disposal alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer and Sarfaraz Khan who is the highest run-scorer so far this season.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh is Led by Aditya Shrivastava, who played a crucial knock for his team in the semifinal, MP will be confident of getting the better of Mumbai with Pandit in their setup. They too have had a dominant season and are unbeaten.

Dream11 Prediction – Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh – Ranji Trophy Final

Wicketkeeper: H. Mantri

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), Prithvi Shaw, Arman Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan (VC)

All-rounders:  S. Jain, S. Multani

Bowlers: K. Kartikeya, G. Yadav, M. Awasthi, T. Kotian

READ: Don't see Shikhar Dhawan making a comeback in the Indian T20I team, reckons Sunil Gavaskar

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai :  Prithvi Shaw (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande

Madhya Pradesh: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (capt), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Anubhav Agarwal, Gaurav Yadav/Kuldeep Sen, Kumar Kartikeya, Puneet Datey

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-bound Air India flight forced to land in Kannur after bird strike
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.