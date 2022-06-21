ENG vs NED 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for England vs Netherlands match in Amstelveen

England vs Netherlands Dream11

Netherlands will lock horns with England in the 3rd ODI of the bilateral series at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen. In the 2nd ODI, the Netherlands posted 235 in 41 overs with valuable contributions from Scott Edwards and Bas de Leede. Then, England managed to chase down the score with almost five overs to spare.

The hosts will miss the services of Pieter Seelaar, who announced his retirement due to a back injury. On the other hand, England would look to give chances to David Payne and complete the series whitewash.

Dream11 Prediction – England vs the Netherlands– 3rd ODI in Amstelveen

England vs Netherlands My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt (c), Scott Edwards (vc)

Batters: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Max O’Dowd, Tom Cooper

All-rounders: Vikramjit Singh, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Shane Snater, Adil Rashid, David Willey

ENG vs NED Probable Playing XIs

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Shane Snater, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma.

England: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley/ David Payne.