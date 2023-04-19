'Waited so long...': Sara Tendulkar shares heartfelt post for brother Arjun after his 1st IPL wicket

File Photo

Arjun Tendulkar, the all-rounder for Mumbai Indians and son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, achieved a significant milestone on Tuesday (April 18) during Match No. 25 of IPL 2023. The match was played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Arjun, who made his IPL debut on Sunday (April 16) against Kolkata Knight Riders, was given the responsibility to bowl the final over of the chase, in which SRH needed 20 runs.

Despite the pressure, Arjun bowled tight lines and helped his side secure the win by 14 runs. He not only sealed MI’s third win in a row but also made the match a memorable one for himself by taking his first-ever IPL wicket. He dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the fifth ball of the 20th over, with the 33-year-old Indian pacer caught by Rohit Sharma inside the 30-yard circle.

Arjun's elder sister, Sara Tendulkar, took to Instagram to share her excitement about her brother's achievement. She posted a picture of the left-arm pacer from the post-match interview and captioned it, "WAITED SO LONG FOR THIS DAY. So so so so proud of you!! @arjuntendulkar24."

On April 16th, Arjun played his first-ever IPL match, and his sister Sara was there to witness it at the Wankhede Stadium. She shared a heartwarming picture of Arjun on her Instagram story, captioning it "Proudest Sister Today."

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have been on a winning streak, securing their third consecutive victory against the Sunrisers on Tuesday. With six points from five matches, they currently hold the No. 6 position in the IPL 2023 points table.

Looking ahead, MI will face off against the Punjab Kings on Saturday, April 22nd, at the Wankhede Stadium.

