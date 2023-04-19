Search icon
Match-fixing in IPL 2023? Star player approached for 'inside information' on RCB

According to a source, Mohammed Siraj did not receive the call from any bookie but the man who approached him is a driver from Hyderabad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore's fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has reported a “corrupt approach” to Anti-Corruption Unit of BCCI few days ago, reported PTI.

According to PTI, an unknown man approached Mohammed Siraj and sought inside news about the RCB, which is led by Faf du Plessis and has Virat Kohli in their squad. The report added that the man wanted to get information as he had lost a huge amount of money in an IPL match.

According to a source, Siraj did not receive the call from any bookie but the man who approached him is a driver from Hyderabad.

"It wasn't a bookie who approached Siraj. It is a driver from Hyderabad who is addicted to betting on matches. He had lost huge money and approached Siraj for inside information. Siraj reported the approach immediately. The law enforcement authorities have nabbed the man. More details are being awaited," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It may be recalled that earlier players like S Sreesanth, Ankit Chavan and Ajit Chandila were arrested on spot fixing charges during IPL and since then the BCCI had become extra cautious against any attempt of match-fixing.

Each IPL franchise has a ACU official who stays with the team and the ACU official also monitor all the developments inside the stadium. The BCCI also holds mandatory ACU workshop for players on dos and don'ts.

