Virender Sehwag trolls Twitter user for writing Ashish Nehra instead of Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem

The Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2022 won 22 gold - 61 medals total - which saw the country finish fourth behind Australia, England and Canada.

Among those could also have been Neeraj Chopra, who was to also be part of the CWG 2022, but was ruled out after he sustained an injury during the World Athletics Championship final, where he clinched a historic silver medal for India.

With his not being part of the CWG 2022, it had surely opened doors for other javelin throw athletes. In the CWG 2022, Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan managed to win Gold, ending the country's 56-year medal drought in track and field.

He improved on his personal-best throw of 86.38m thrice and later went on to throw exactly 88m. However, to win the Gold medal, he threw over the mark of 90m.

While Pakistan fans rejoiced in Nadeem's win, however, some still tried to drag down Neeraj Chopra's name. However former India batter Virender Sehwag made sure to troll such a fan, who in fact mistook Neeraj Chopra as Ashish Nehra.

A Twitter user had written, "And what makes this victory, even more, sweeter is the fact that this Pakistani athlete has destroyed Indian javelin throw hero Ashish nehra...In the last competition, Ashish defeated Arshad Nadeem...What a sweet revenge come back..."

To this Sehwag shared the screenshot of the same and wrote, "Chicha, Ashish Nehra is right now preparing for UK Prime Minister Elections. So Chill."

Have a look:

Chicha, Ashish Nehra is right now preparing for UK Prime Minister Elections. So Chill pic.twitter.com/yaiUKxlB1Z — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 11, 2022

Talking about the athletes, Neeraj acknowledged Arshad's efforts. He commented on Nadeem's Instagram post and wrote, "Congratulations Arshad bhai for gold and crossing 90mtr with new games record. Aage ke competitions ke liye all the best".