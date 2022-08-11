Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Virender Sehwag trolls Twitter user for writing Ashish Nehra instead of Neeraj Chopra

Arshad Nadeem breached the 90-metre mark and became the first Asian to do so.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 01:11 PM IST

Virender Sehwag trolls Twitter user for writing Ashish Nehra instead of Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem

The Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2022 won 22 gold - 61 medals total - which saw the country finish fourth behind Australia, England and Canada.

READ | 'I felt something on my thigh..': What Neeraj Chopra said about his injury after World Championship 

Among those could also have been Neeraj Chopra, who was to also be part of the CWG 2022, but was ruled out after he sustained an injury during the World Athletics Championship final, where he clinched a historic silver medal for India. 

With his not being part of the CWG 2022, it had surely opened doors for other javelin throw athletes. In the CWG 2022, Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan managed to win Gold, ending the country's 56-year medal drought in track and field.

He improved on his personal-best throw of 86.38m thrice and later went on to throw exactly 88m. However, to win the Gold medal, he threw over the mark of 90m.

While Pakistan fans rejoiced in Nadeem's win, however, some still tried to drag down Neeraj Chopra's name. However former India batter Virender Sehwag made sure to troll such a fan, who in fact mistook Neeraj Chopra as Ashish Nehra.

A Twitter user had written, "And what makes this victory, even more, sweeter is the fact that this Pakistani athlete has destroyed Indian javelin throw hero Ashish nehra...In the last competition, Ashish defeated Arshad Nadeem...What a sweet revenge come back..."

To this Sehwag shared the screenshot of the same and wrote, "Chicha, Ashish Nehra is right now preparing for UK Prime Minister Elections. So Chill."

Have a look:

Talking about the athletes, Neeraj acknowledged Arshad's efforts. He commented on Nadeem's Instagram post and wrote, "Congratulations Arshad bhai for gold and crossing 90mtr with new games record. Aage ke competitions ke liye all the best".

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Delhi government asks schools to organise 'Prabhat Pheris' between August 11 to 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.