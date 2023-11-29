Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav's fitness secret? Know about the black bands star cricketers use to stay fit

Virat Kohli is considered to be the fittest cricketer in the world.

Virat Kohli, renowned for his dedication to fitness in Indian cricket, continues to set trends even beyond the boundaries of the pitch. During the crucial IND vs NZ semifinal in the ODI World Cup 2023, the cricketing icon was spotted wearing a distinctive black band on his wrist, a fashion statement echoed by teammates Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, and Suryakumar Yadav.

The enigmatic black bands, it turns out, hail from the brand 'Whoop.' These bands serve a specific purpose in the realm of professional sports – they monitor the strain and stress exerted on the body, track the recovery process, and analyze the quantity and quality of sleep. The question arises: Why have Virat Kohli and other Indian cricketers chosen 'Whoop'?

Surprisingly, the Indian cricketers are not financially endorsed for donning these fitness bands. Instead, they opt for 'Whoop' due to its reputation for unparalleled accuracy in performance tracking. For cricketers and athletes, meticulous tracking of every movement is imperative, and 'Whoop' excels in providing comprehensive insights into their physical condition.

What sets 'Whoop' apart from other fitness bands in the market is its unique features. Unlike conventional fitness bands or smartwatches, a 'Whoop' band operates without the need for regular charging. Furthermore, it allows cricketers to monitor their activity round the clock. The band, devoid of touch or display features, ensures minimal distraction, allowing players to stay focused on their performance goals.

The appeal of 'Whoop' extends beyond the cricketing arena, with globally acclaimed athletes embracing these fitness bands. Notable figures like basketball legend LeBron James, the most successful Olympian Michael Phelps, and renowned golfers such as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are among the elite sportsmen who swear by the accuracy and reliability of 'Whoop' in their pursuit of peak performance.