Cricket

Cricket

Virat Kohli's integral role in securing cricket's spot in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Cricket is set to make a triumphant return to the Olympics, featuring men's and women's T20 matches, officially approved by the International Olympic Committee for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 07:31 PM IST

Following its impressive success in the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, cricket is set to make a triumphant return to the Olympics, featuring men's and women's T20 matches, officially approved by the International Olympic Committee for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Cricket's inclusion comes after a long absence since its last appearance in 1900, Niccolo Campriani, the president of the LA Local Organising Committee (LALOG), highlighted the sport's growing popularity in the United States. This decision was influenced by various factors, including the upcoming T20 World Cup and the inaugural Major League Cricket season, but one standout factor was the influence of Virat Kohli.

Kohli, a global ambassador for cricket, reached a milestone in May by becoming the first Indian to amass 250 million followers on Instagram. Globally, he ranks third in terms of Instagram followers, following football icons Cristiano Ronaldo (585 million) and Lionel Messi (464 million). Campriani acknowledged Kohli's far-reaching influence, stating, "We all recognize the critical importance of a strong digital presence in order to keep the games relevant for the youth. And cricket is offering a unique platform to do so. Think about my friend here, Virat. He's the third-most followed athlete in the world on social media with 314 million followers. That's more than LeBron James, Tom Brady, and Tiger Woods combined. This is the ultimate win-win for LA 28."

The inclusion of cricket in the Olympics is not only a significant step for the International Olympic Committee but also for the cricketing community. It allows the sport to reach new audiences beyond traditional cricketing nations while providing the Olympic movement access to untapped communities of athletes and fans. It is a prime example of how one can complement the other.

Prominent sports entrepreneur and investor Joe Pompliano, in an episode of 'The Joc Pomp Show.' underscored the worldwide popularity of cricket. According to Pompliano, cricket ranks as the second-most followed sport globally, trailing only behind football, with a staggering 2.5 billion enthusiasts worldwide. Kohli's extensive following on Instagram further emphasizes his remarkable influence. He surpasses some of the world's most prominent athletes, such as Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Shohei Ohtani, and Patrick Mahomes combined.

However, one minor drawback to this exciting development is that Virat Kohli may not be a participant when cricket makes its Olympic return in 2028. Having already stepped away from T201s for India, Kohli will he nearing 40 by the time of the LA 2028 Games and his playing career may be in its twilight, if not already retired.

The last time cricket was played in the Olympics, Great Britain secured the gold medal by defeating France in a one-match showdown In the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the Indian women's cricket team secured a silver medal after a closely contested final against Australia.

More recently, both the women's and men's cricket teams achieved remarkable success by winning gold medals at the Asian Games. Alongside cricket, other sports making their mark in the 2028 Olympics include baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse, and squash, contributing to the world's biggest sporting extravaganza.

