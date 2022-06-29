Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah to miss 1st T20I vs England due to THIS reason

Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah to miss 1st T20I vs England

Hardik Pandya successfully picked up his first international series win as he led India to a 2-0 victory against Ireland, and the man who delivered Gujarat Titans (GT) their maiden IPL title earlier this year, is set to lead India once again, versus England, in the first T20I.

After the rescheduled fifth Test match against England ends on July 5, the two teams will come face to face in a three-match T20I series, followed by an ODI series of as many games. Plenty of senior Indian players such as Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah among others will be rested for the first T20I vs England.

After the conclusion of the one-off Test in Edgbaston, the selection committee decided it would be best if some of the prominent members of the side were given an additional rest.

READ| India vs England: Rahul Dravid reveals Rohit Sharma could yet play Edgbaston Test, here's how

Workload management has been one of the top priorities of BCCI, of late, with India's schedule jam-packed ahead of the T20I World Cup in Australia.

"The squad that played the T20I series in Ireland will remain in the first T20I and then from the second T20I, all the stars (Rohit, if fit, Kohli, Bumrah, Pant, Jadeja) will make a comeback. Once they are well rested, all of them will be a part of the regular white ball side but most of the players in Ireland will remain till the end of T20I series," a BCCI official told PTI.

Earlier, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were among the players rested for the five-match T20I series versus South Africa, following a gruelling IPL 2022 season.

READ| After Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh breaks silence on Udaipur murder, says 'there should be..'

Rishabh Pant led India in the absence of KL Rahul, who missed out due to a groin issue, and it was Hardik Pandya who led India against Ireland with the latter in line to lead India once again in the first T20I against England, which will be played on July 7.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether Team India skipper Rohit Sharma will play in the one-off Test in Edgbaston, with his fitness a major concern for India.