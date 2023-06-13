Search icon
'Jo hume aadat Virat Kohli ne...': Ex-selector points out big issue with Rohit Sharma's captaincy

Rohit Sharma will lead Indian in the two-Test series in the West Indies which will begin on July 12.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 06:49 PM IST

Team India was criticized for their poor performance in the WTC Final against Australia. The team was defeated by 209 runs at the Oval. After the Test Series defeat, many also questioned the captaincy of Rohit Sharma who led the team.

Now, former India selector Sarandeep Singh has pointed out several reasons behind India's loss in the crucial series. Singh said that the wrong Playing XI selection was one of the reasons behind the loss, adding that, "Had Ravichandran Ashwin been there, maybe this wouldn't have been the story."  

He also pointed out the issue with Rohit Sharma's captaincy. "A little laxity was evident in captaincy. Virat Kohli has made us habitual of seeing aggression in captaincy, of pulling up the team if it sinks. But Rohit Sharma is totally different," he said.

Singh also said that senior players don't click together when it comes to big matches. "They play well in league matches but when it comes to knockouts, we falter there..," he added. Meanwhile, there is no imminent threat to Rohit Sharma's Test captaincy. However, he will need to rake up some significant numbers in West Indies to prevent a question mark over his leadership in the traditional format.

Rohit will lead Indian in the two-Test series in the West Indies which will begin on July 12. However, the BCCI brass and the national selection committee will be under pressure to take a tough call if he fails to notch up at least one big knock either at Dominica or at Port of Spain during the second Test (July 20-24).

