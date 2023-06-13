'Jo hume aadat Virat Kohli ne...': Ex-selector points out big issue with Rohit Sharma's captaincy (file photo)

Team India was criticized for their poor performance in the WTC Final against Australia. The team was defeated by 209 runs at the Oval. After the Test Series defeat, many also questioned the captaincy of Rohit Sharma who led the team.

Now, former India selector Sarandeep Singh has pointed out several reasons behind India's loss in the crucial series. Singh said that the wrong Playing XI selection was one of the reasons behind the loss, adding that, "Had Ravichandran Ashwin been there, maybe this wouldn't have been the story."

He also pointed out the issue with Rohit Sharma's captaincy. "A little laxity was evident in captaincy. Virat Kohli has made us habitual of seeing aggression in captaincy, of pulling up the team if it sinks. But Rohit Sharma is totally different," he said.

Singh also said that senior players don't click together when it comes to big matches. "They play well in league matches but when it comes to knockouts, we falter there..," he added. Meanwhile, there is no imminent threat to Rohit Sharma's Test captaincy. However, he will need to rake up some significant numbers in West Indies to prevent a question mark over his leadership in the traditional format.

WATCH | Former India selector Sarandeep Singh says, "We are all sad that we lost the WTC Final. But was the reason behind the loss? Not Rohit Sharma. First, the wrong Playing XI was chosen...Had Ravichandran Ashwin been there, maybe this wouldn't have been the story, maybe we… pic.twitter.com/QCjvGtwzcy — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

Rohit will lead Indian in the two-Test series in the West Indies which will begin on July 12. However, the BCCI brass and the national selection committee will be under pressure to take a tough call if he fails to notch up at least one big knock either at Dominica or at Port of Spain during the second Test (July 20-24).

READ | Meet Nabha Gaddamwar, art instructor who gets engaged to CSK's star Tushar Deshpande