Meet Nabha Gaddamwar, art instructor who gets engaged to CSK's star Tushar Deshpande

Tushar Deshpande and Nabha Gaddamwar have been in a relationship for a long time now.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 05:20 PM IST

Meet Nabha Gaddamwar, art instructor who gets engaged to CSK's star Tushar Deshpande (Photo: Insta/Tushar Deshpande)

CSK star pacer Tushar Deshpande got engaged to his ‘school crush’ Nabha Gaddamwar on Monday. Pictures of Tushar's engagement ceremony have gone viral on social media. The 28-year-old cricketer has also shared pictures from his ceremony. The duo have been in a relationship for a long time. In fact, Nabha was the school crush of Tushar. 

"She got promoted from my school crush to MY FIANCE," Tushar wrote on his Instagram along with the pictures. We all know about the CSK pacer, but today, we will tell you about Nabha who has now become her fiance. Who is Nabha Gaddamwar?

Nabha Gaddamwar is an Indian arts instructor. She was born in Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra, according to Wikibio. Tushar had a crush on her since his school days. Nabha has an Instagram page Painted Palette where she sells her hand-crafted paintings and murals.

She studied till Class 10 in Kalyan and till Class 12 in Mumbai. She also holds a diploma in Arts Teaching studies. Nabha later became an art instructor. She has taught arts in various schools. Meanwhile, Tushar became the talk of the town in the IPL 2023 season opener when he become the first Impact player substitute in the tournament’s history. 

In 2022, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) roped in Tushar for IPL 2022 at his base price of Rs 20 lakh. However, played just 3 matches last season. However, in IPL 2023, he was utilised in different roles.

 

 

