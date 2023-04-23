Watch: Virat Kohli gives flying kiss to Anushka Sharma during RCB vs RR IPL match, video goes viral (Photo: Twitter)

IPL 2023, RCB vs RR: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven runs in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

During the match, Virat Kohli's celebration after dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal took the internet by storm. When Harshal Patel bowled a slower one that Jaiswal went for, looking to clear the long-on boundary, Kohli, who was positioned deep, caught the ball comfortably. Kohli immediately blew a flying kiss to his wife Anushka Sharma, who was in the stands.

The celebration quickly went viral, with people all over the internet talking about it. Check out the video here:

Earlier in the match, Kholi got out on the very first ball when RCB batted. After a 127-run stand between Du Plessis (62) and Glenn Maxwell`s (77), RCB suffered a batting collapse as late strikes from RR restricted the hosts to 189/9.

In response, RR too had a similar start to that of RCB. Mohammed Siraj started the innings beautifully as he cleaned up Jos Buttler for a duck and conceded just one off the first over. Then, Yashaswi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal together collected eight boundaries and a six in the next five over as RR posted 47/1 in the Power-play.

READ | IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals name ex-Sunrisers Hyderabad player as replacement for injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti