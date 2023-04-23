IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals name ex-Sunrisers Hyderabad player as replacement for injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Photo: Twitter/Delhi Capitals)

IPL 2023: Ahead of their 10th Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Monday, Delhi Capitals (DC) has roped in Priyam Garg as a replacement for the injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti. Garg has been signed in for the remainder of the IPL 2023. The 22-year-old was also the captain of the Indian cricket under-19 team. DC have signed Garg for his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

The attacking batter was first picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2020 and featured in 21 IPL games for SRH across three seasons. Garg is a forced inclusion despite his poor showing in recent years due to lack of options for Delhi Capitals.

ANNOUNCEMENT



Former U-19 skipper Priyam Garg will be Kamlesh Nagarkoti's replacement for the TATA IPL 2023.



Welcome to the DC family, PriyamYehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/UUHChs9TXw April 23, 2023

According to an IPL release, fast bowler Nagarkoti has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after sustaining a lower back stress fracture. Such was DC's plight that even red ball specialist Abhimayu Easwaran, not exactly known for his power-hitting was summoned for trials although Garg pipped him to earn his spot in the side.

READ | Watch: Mohammed Siraj sends Jos Buttler's middle stump flying during RCB vs RR match