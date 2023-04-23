Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals name ex-Sunrisers Hyderabad player as replacement for injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti

IPL 2023: Kamlesh Nagarkoti will miss the remainder of the 16th season with a back injury.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 08:42 PM IST

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals name ex-Sunrisers Hyderabad player as replacement for injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals name ex-Sunrisers Hyderabad player as replacement for injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Photo: Twitter/Delhi Capitals)

IPL 2023: Ahead of their 10th Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Monday, Delhi Capitals (DC) has roped in Priyam Garg as a replacement for the injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti. Garg has been signed in for the remainder of the IPL 2023. The 22-year-old was also the captain of the Indian cricket under-19 team. DC have signed Garg for his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

The attacking batter was first picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2020 and featured in 21 IPL games for SRH across three seasons. Garg is a forced inclusion despite his poor showing in recent years due to lack of options for Delhi Capitals.

According to an IPL release, fast bowler Nagarkoti has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after sustaining a lower back stress fracture. Such was DC's plight that even red ball specialist Abhimayu Easwaran, not exactly known for his power-hitting was summoned for trials although Garg pipped him to earn his spot in the side.

READ | Watch: Mohammed Siraj sends Jos Buttler's middle stump flying during RCB vs RR match

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in a black embroidered anarkali at Jubilee screening
Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul trolled for exposing in bizarre torn jeans: 'Doosri Urfi Javed na bano'
Streaming This Week: Shehzada, Kabzaa, Jubilee Part 2, binge-watch these movies and shows on OTT
In pics: Step inside Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's lavish Worli home worth Rs 58 crore
In pics: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Huma Qureshi, Gauhar Khan attend Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar in stylish outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chennai: IMD predicts heavy rains in 15 TN districts on Sunday
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.