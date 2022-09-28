Search icon
Virat Kohli features in top 15 highest paid celebs on Instagram, know how much he charges per post

Virat Kohli has ranked 14th in the list of highest paid celebrities in the world on Instagram, according to the data released by Hopperhq.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

Virat Kohli's popularity didn't wane even as he struggled for runs earlier in the year 2022, and now that the former Indian skipper is firing on all cylinders he has reached another personal milestone. The 33-year-old has ranked in the top 15 highest-paid celebrities in the world on Instagram, according to the data released by Hopperhq. 

Kohli ranked 14th in the list of highest-paid celebrities in the world, finishing ahead of the likes of Neymar and LeBron James who are well-renowned athletes all across the globe. 

According to the report, Kohli charges $10,88,000 for every Instagram post. It's an insane amount of money, but that's what the brand Virat Kohli stands for. 

READ| 'Face of world cricket': Fans thrilled as Virat Kohli's poster in Melbourne before T20 World Cup goes viral

Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the list of highest paid celebrities in the world, while he is closely followed by Kylie Jenner in second place and Ronaldo's arch-nemesis Lionel Messi who is third. Selena Gomez and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson make up the top five. 

The report further adds that CR7 charges a whopping $23,97,000 per post on the photo-sharing app. 

For the unversed, Kohli is among the highest followed sports persons on Instagram, coming fourth after the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar. 

The Delhi-born cricketer has been on the rise in recent weeks having rediscovered his peak ever since the start of Asia Cup 2022. 

READ| Enjoying spending time in the crease since my comeback to the Indian team: Virat Kohli

Not only did he score his much-awaited 71st international century after a break of more than three years, but he also smashed another crucial fifty in India's 3rd T20I against Australia which enabled the Men in Blue to register a 2-1 comeback series win. 

With Kohli having struck the right chords ahead of the T20 World Cup, Team India fans will be hoping that he can lead the side to the World title and end the wait of more than a decade. 

