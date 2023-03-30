Virat Kohli believes these players are GOATs of cricket: ‘They have changed the dynamic …’

Source: Twitter

Virat Kohli, the former RCB captain, was recently seen answering some interesting questions during his franchise photoshoot ahead of IPL 2023. A series of RCB Bold Diaries video posted on Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Twitter account where the star batter, who is considered as greatest of all time, was asked, who according to him is the ‘GOAT’ of the game of cricket. He took two names one of which was from the West Indies and the other was his all-time cricket idol Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli said Sir Viv Richards and Sachin Tendulkar are the GOATs of cricket as the two changed the dynamics of cricket completely with their game. "I have always taken two names, Sachin Tendulkar and Sir Viv Richards are the GOATs of Cricket. Sachin is my hero. These two have revolutionised batting in their generation and completely changed the dynamic of cricket. That is why I feel they are the two greatest”, said former Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli was later asked if he gets a chance to share a table with the greats, Christiano Ronaldo and Roger Federer then what does he think the conversation is going to be about? "I would just keep quiet and listen to both of them. I do not have much to contribute to that conversation. It would be all about soaking everything in, listening to two of the greatest athletes in the history of sports," he replied.

The 34 years old is currently in Bangalore preparing for one of the most anticipated tournaments (IPL) of the year which is set to commence from March 21 (Friday). RCB will face Mumbai Indians on April 2 in the sixteenth edition of the cash-rich league. Both teams had 32 encounters so far where Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians have won 19 games, RCB on the other hand has managed to win only 13 battles.